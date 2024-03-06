The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: COGS Delivers Petition to President Wilson

On Wednesday, COGS led a protest against the university’s working fees by delivering a petition with over 1000 signatures to President Wilson’s office.
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
March 6, 2024
About the Contributor
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
