Three takeaways | Solid pitching and timely hitting gets Iowa baseball back on track
Iowa House passes bill to allow felons to run for federal office
Graduate student union delivers petition to UI president calling for end to student fees
Iowa men's basketball seniors leave lasting impression stretching far beyond stats
Iowa women's basketball senior class looking to cap off historic tenure with tournament run in March
Michael Seegers had a bounce back day at the plate, including a three-run home run to power the Hawkeyes to victory over St. Thomas.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
March 5, 2024
Iowa+shortstop+Michael+Seegers+puts+the+ball+on+the+ground+during+a+baseball+game+between+Iowa+and+Central+Michigan+at+Duane+Banks+Field+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+March+25%2C+2022.+Seegers+collected+two+hits+and+scored+one+run.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Chippewas%2C+7-4.
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa shortstop Michael Seegers puts the ball on the ground during a baseball game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 25, 2022. Seegers collected two hits and scored one run. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 7-4.

The Iowa baseball team got back to its winning ways with a 9-3 victory over the St. Thomas Tommies. With the win, the Hawkeyes improved to 6-6 ahead of a big series at Jacksonville State this weekend. 

Here are three takeaways from the home triumph.

Solid pitching all around  

One of the main problems surrounding this ballclub has been its pitching. The bullpen has struggled with command and inconsistencies all season long. It wasn’t perfect by any means today, but it gave head coach Rick Heller and his coaching staff some optimism heading into the weekend. 

The Iowa pitching staff held the Tommies to only three hits and did a good job holding down the fort when runners were in scoring position. First-year Elliot Cadiuex-Lanoue earned the win for the Hawkeyes, throwing two scoreless innings.

Heller was especially impressed by the performance of redshirt fourth-year Caleb Strack, who settled down quickly after an early walk in the inning. Strack transferred to Iowa ahead of his junior season, and Heller hopes Strack’s experience will help out a struggling bullpen that has an ERA of 10.06 through the first 10 games of the season. 

“Caleb showed a lot of confidence tonight, and I feel a lot better with our bullpen heading into the weekend,” Heller said.

Big day from Seegers 

In the series finale against Ole Miss, the Hawkeyes couldn’t seem to get their bats going and suffered an 8-3 defeat. Iowa batters were determined to put that performance behind them on Tuesday, especially fourth-year Michael Seegers. 

Seegers went 2-for-4 against St. Thomas, including a three-run home run that broke a piece of the scoreboard at Duane Banks Field. Seegers came into the game batting .227 with just two RBIs in 10 games. 

Seegers is arguably one of the best defensive shortstops in the Big Ten, and if he continues the momentum, then Iowa will have another dangerous bat in its starting lineup.

“He’s been trying to avoid strikeouts, and that’s causing him to chase the ball a little bit more,” Heller said. “Today I think he just needed to see something go his way and hopefully he’ll go on a little tear.”

Crucial series ahead 

Though the season is only 11 games old, the Hawkeyes have a big opportunity waiting for them this weekend against Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks are currently 4-7 on the season and most recently lost a series at home to Kent State.

With their record now even at 6-6, the Hawkeyes have a great chance to win their first series of the year and start to build momentum heading into the conference season. 

Iowa didn’t necessarily look dominant against St. Thomas, but it took care of business when it had to, and Heller says his team should be more prepared as they enter their fourth straight weekend on the road. 

“We just have to keep plugging along and keep getting better and better,” Heller said. “The rules have been established, and everyone knows their roles now.”

About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
