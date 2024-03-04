Iowa City man charged with sexually abusing a 9-year-old

Gabriel Elombe Etuma, 21, was charged with sexually abusing a 9-year-old on Saturday.

The Iowa City Police Department responded to an Iowa City residence at approximately 9:27 a.m. Police records report Elombe Etuma followed the victim into a downstairs laundry room where he was found on top of the victim.

He was forcibly removed by family members, according to the criminal complaint.

Elombe Etuma was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual abuse and is being held in the Johnson County Jail for a bond of $50,000.