Iowa City man charged with sexually abusing a 9-year-old

Gabriel Elombe Etuma, 21, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
March 4, 2024
Police+lights+are+seen+flashing+after+a+traffic+stop+in+downtown+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Police lights are seen flashing after a traffic stop in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Gabriel Elombe Etuma, 21, was charged with sexually abusing a 9-year-old on Saturday.

The Iowa City Police Department responded to an Iowa City residence at approximately 9:27 a.m. Police records report Elombe Etuma followed the victim into a downstairs laundry room where he was found on top of the victim.

He was forcibly removed by family members, according to the criminal complaint.

Elombe Etuma was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual abuse and is being held in the Johnson County Jail for a bond of $50,000.
About the Contributors
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
