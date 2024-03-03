The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Kristin Juszczyk designs custom vest for Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich for NCAA all-time scoring record
Seniors shine during No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball win against No. 2 Ohio State
Celebrities show out for Iowa women's basketball's game against Ohio State
Iowa men’s basketball keeps NCAA Tournament hopes alive with road win at Northwestern
Advertisement

Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss to Ole Miss

Bullpen struggles again doomed the Hawkeyes, who now sit at 5-6 overall this season.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
March 3, 2024
Iowas+Ben+Wilmes+looks+to+the+crowd+during+a+baseball+game+between+No.+18+Iowa+and+Loras+College+at+Duane+Banks+Field+on+Tuesday%2C+Feb.+20%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Duhawks%2C+20-6.
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa’s Ben Wilmes looks to the crowd during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Loras College at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 20-6.

The Iowa baseball team went 1-2 over the weekend in a three-game series against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Hawkeyes won the opening game but couldn’t build off of it and left Oxford with a disappointing 5-6 overall record. 

Here are three takeaways from the weekend series.

Bullpen continues to struggle 

One of the main concerns for Iowa entering the season was its bullpen, which blew several leads in key moments last year. Though the coaching staff was optimistic about this group, they have struggled mightily in just about every game this year.

In the series opener, the Hawkeyes led 7-2 entering the eighth inning. The Hawks walked seven batters in the frame and allowed Ole Miss to tie the game. Iowa scored six in the ninth to win the contest, but using multiple arms comes at a costly price in a three-game series. 

The next day, Iowa jumped out to an early 5-2 lead, only to see its edge evaporate by the sixth inning, falling, 12-5. It didn’t get any better in game three, as the Hawkeyes lost, 8-3. 

The Iowa pen gave up 20 walks throughout the series, and with two additional blown leads, it was a disappointing weekend for this unit. 

If the Iowa bullpen continues its inconsistent play, then any dreams of a conference or national championship could go to waste. There’s still plenty of baseball ahead, but pitching coach Sean McGrath has his work cut out for him to turn this group around. 

Brecht keeps dealing 

While the season hasn’t gone as expected for Iowa, the one bright spot on this team has been the strong performance of starting pitcher Brody Brecht. The third-year flamethrower has garnered much buzz from MLB scouts with his 100 mph fastball, but he has turned it up a notch this year after posting a 3.74 ERA a season ago. 

Brecht struggled with his command at times last year, but he has put together two straight successful outings and allowed only one earned run in Friday’s series opener. Brecht currently has a 1.76 ERA, and if he continues to avoid walks, then he will be a nightmare for opposing hitters. 

“Brody is in a completely different place than he was last year,” head coach Rick Heller said at the team’s preseason media availability. “He’s a guy that’s extremely driven, and he’s improved so much this year.”

Iowa could be in trouble 

After losing the series in Oxford, the Hawkeyes now sit at a measly 5-6 on the young campaign. The Hawkeyes were the preseason favorite in the Big Ten, but they have failed to meet expectations against tough competition. 

Last weekend, the Hawkeyes had three golden opportunities against Auburn, Virginia, and Wichita State but came up empty-handed. This weekend, Iowa had a chance to gain some ground against another SEC foe in Ole Miss but was left unsatisfied. 

The Hawkeyes have the talent to compete with anyone in the country, but the weakness of the Big Ten compared to other conferences makes it critical to gain quality wins in the non-conference schedule for their NCAA Tournament resume.  

Iowa’s last big game before conference play is a midweek showdown on March 12 against the Georgia Bulldogs, who are 9-1 on the season. It’s not a must-win game for the Hawkeyes but one that would boost a postseason resume. 

There’s still plenty of baseball left, but Iowa needs to find its identity quickly if it wants to regain respect from the rest of the country. 
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa fan Kirk Nelson poses for a portrait with his service dog Rosie, named after the Rose Bowl. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 14-6, during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Northern Illinois at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Northern Illinois
Iowa pitcher Justin Hackett pitches the ball during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Northern Illinois at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, February. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies 14-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s win over Northern Illinois
Loras throws the ball while Iowa is at bat during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Loras College at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 20-6.
Column | Iowa baseball is equipped to compete in the new Big Ten for years to come
More in Sports
A Nike advertisement commemorates Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s scoring record on the southeast corner of the Capitol Street Garage in Iowa City on Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024. The poster was hung after Clark sank a free throw just before half-time, passing Pistol Pete Maravich’s record for most points in NCAA collegiate basketball.
Caitlin Clark Nike ad campaign continues with new Capitol Street Garage banner
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
Seniors shine during No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball win against No. 2 Ohio State
A Nike advertisement of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is seen on The Edge building on East Burlington Street in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The poster was put up in the early morning.
ESPN College GameDay returns to Iowa City for a top-10 showdown
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in