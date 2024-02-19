DITV: The Update, February 13, 2024

Tonight on The Update, a potential tuition rate freeze, funnel week in the Iowa legislature, and an update on President Joe Biden. Also a candidate profile, watching the polls, where presidential candidates are, this week in history, making sure your facts are straight and something for you to consider. Join Johnny Valtman, Jordan Tovar, Cara Dulin, Jayce Bertrand, and new member Grace Lathrop for all your news and politics on The Update.

