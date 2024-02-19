The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: The Update, February 13, 2024

Tonight on The Update, a potential tuition rate freeze, funnel week in the Iowa legislature, and an update on President Joe Biden. Also a candidate profile, watching the polls, where presidential candidates are, this week in history, making sure your facts are straight and something for you to consider. Join Johnny Valtman, Jordan Tovar, Cara Dulin, Jayce Bertrand, and new member Grace Lathrop for all your news and politics on The Update.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
February 19, 2024
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
