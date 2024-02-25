Most of Iowa at risk of fire on Monday

Most of Iowa will be under a red flag warning Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to extreme fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued the warning stating that a combination of weather conditions created a high risk of fire including high temperatures, dry conditions, and high wind speeds.

Temperatures are projected to reach 71 degrees Fahrenheit in Iowa City with the hottest temperatures expected in Council Bluffs which is projected to reach 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

Other cities with high temperatures include Des Moines at 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and Creston, Charlton, and Lamoni all at 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 30 miles per hour, and humidity levels will be at 15 to 20 percent contributing to a fire risk according to the NWS.

The NWS advises avoiding burning, lighting flames outdoors, or using heavy machinery that may spark due to the fire risk.