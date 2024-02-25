The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Most of Iowa at risk of fire on Monday
Iowa men's wrestling hands Oklahoma State its first loss of season
Iowa unveils court logo honoring Caitlin Clark's record-breaking shot
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Illinois
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball jumps by Illinois behind efficient effort on both ends of the floor
Most of Iowa at risk of fire on Monday

Near record-breaking temperatures are expected across the state, with Iowa City expected to reach temperatures of 71 degrees Fahrenheit.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, Assistant News Editor
February 25, 2024
Two+firefighters+hold+a+conversation+at+a+fire+near+a+river+encampment+behind+Lucky+Pawz+on+Wednesday%2C+Oct.+4%2C+2023.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
Two firefighters hold a conversation at a fire near a river encampment behind Lucky Pawz on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Most of Iowa will be under a red flag warning Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to extreme fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued the warning stating that a combination of weather conditions created a high risk of fire including high temperatures, dry conditions, and high wind speeds.

Temperatures are projected to reach 71 degrees Fahrenheit in Iowa City with the hottest temperatures expected in Council Bluffs which is projected to reach 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

There will be an extreme fire danger on Monday. Red Flag Warnings are in effect and all burning is discouraged. @iowasfm pic.twitter.com/4AgYNvqEzo

— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 25, 2024

Other cities with high temperatures include Des Moines at 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and Creston, Charlton, and Lamoni all at 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 30 miles per hour, and humidity levels will be at 15 to 20 percent contributing to a fire risk according to the NWS.

The NWS advises avoiding burning, lighting flames outdoors, or using heavy machinery that may spark due to the fire risk.
