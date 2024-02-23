The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Over 100 IC residents hold vigil for death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict Friday night
Iowa women’s wrestling dominates NCWWC Regional, sending 15 wrestlers to national championships
Social media reacts to Mick Foley, Victor Oladipo attending Iowa women's basketball game at Indiana
Indiana women's basketball's 'tenacious' defense too much for Iowa, Caitlin Clark to overcome
Iowa Raptor Project reopens to public after fire kills four birds
Advertisement

Iowa women’s wrestling dominates NCWWC Regional, sending 15 wrestlers to national championships

Six Hawkeye wrestlers claimed regional championships on Friday.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
February 23, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+130-pound+Emily+Frost+celebrates+after+the+NCWWC+Regionals+at+Cowles+Fieldhouse+in+Indianola%2C+Iowa+on+Friday%2C+Feb.+23%2C+2024.
Sahithi Shankaiahgari
Iowa’s 130-pound Emily Frost celebrates after the NCWWC Regionals at Cowles Fieldhouse in Indianola, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

By sundown, Cowles Fieldhouse in Indianola, Iowa, might as well have been painted black and gold.

The Iowa women’s wrestling team sent 15 wrestlers to the NCWWC Regionals on Thursday, and all 15 earned berths to the national championships in March. Six Hawkeyes claimed individual regional championships.

The Hawkeyes competed in Region Five, which was hosted by Simpson College. The bracket featured four ranked teams – McKendree, William Jewell, Wartburg, and Lindenwood. 

Though team scores were kept, the real emphasis was placed on individual scores, with the top four wrestlers in each weight class qualifying for the NCWWC Nationals on March 8-9. Iowa was allowed to send 15 wrestlers to Indianola, including one wrestler per weight class along with five substitutes. Each wrestler can qualify for a trip to the NCWWC Nationals, but only one wrestler in each weight class will count toward the overall team score. 

“These 15 qualifiers are a combination of the support from administration, the community, staff, family, and the work day in and day out from our wrestlers,” Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun told Hawkeye Sports. “I think of each and every one of these girls’ individual journey throughout the season, and just to see their growth and knowing where they want to be and how they want to execute is awesome. It’s a great day to be a Hawkeye.”

Quarterfinals 

Iowa had no problems in the quarterfinal round, with each wrestler moving on to the semifinals. Twelve matches ended with technical falls. 

Sterling Dias, Emilie Gonzalez, and Ava Bayless dominated their opponents by wide margins. Brianna Gonzalez followed her twin sister Emilie by pummeling Rose Le of William Jewell to clinch a berth in the next round. 

Felicity Taylor earned a hard-fought victory via fall in the 116 bout, setting up the best match of the round. Despite being down 8-0 at one point in the match, first-year Ava Rose came back to defeat Alexandra Waitsman of William Jewell, 11-8. 

The thrilling victory seemed to light an even bigger fire under the rest of the Hawkeye squad, and Emily Frost, Lilly Luft, and Ella Schmit responded with easy wins. 

Reese Larramendy, Marlynne Deede, and Bella Mir continued the momentum with technical falls at 143 and 155 pounds, respectively. 

Iowa ended the round just how it started it, with Kylie Welker winning the 170 bout in 25 seconds and more technical falls from Haley Ward and Jaycee Foeller. 

Semifinals 

The Hawkeyes picked up right where they left off in the semifinals, sending 11 wrestlers to the regional finals, as well as the national finals in March.

Emilie Gonzalez and Bayless secured their spots in the finals with easy victories in the 101 and 109 bouts. Sandwiched in between them was Diaz in the second 101 match. She struggled with McKendree’s Lizette Rodriguez but came out on top with a 3-0 decision to move on.  Brianna Gonzalez punched her ticket to the regional finals with a victory over Quincy’s Trinity Pendergrass. The wins also clinched national final spots for Bayless and the Gonzalez twins. 

Taylor advanced with a fall over McKendree’s Julia Vidallon. Rose was defeated by McKendree’s Shelby Moore in the 123 semifinal. 

Frost and Schmit lost their respective bouts, but Luft earned her spot in the final round with a 5-0 decision over McKendree’s Estella Gutches. From there, Larramendy, Deede, and Mir marched to the national finals with easy wins. 

Welker and Foeller advanced to the next round and qualified for the national championships, but Ward fell in the 170 match, sending her to the consolation rounds.

Consolation round

Iowa continued its dominating day in the consolation round, with all four remaining Hawkeye wrestlers punching their ticket to Cedar Rapids. 

Rose earned a 7-1 victory via decision over William Jewell’s Emarie Bolosan, while Frost knocked off Lindenwood’s Cayden Condit with a fall 90 seconds into the match. 

Schmit had to earn her way to the finals but finally reached the mountaintop with a fall over Lindenwood’s Rebecca Strong five minutes into the match. Ward secured her spot in the national finals with an 8-2 decision over Kassidee Savaria of Simpson College.

Finals 

Iowa concluded regional action in the final round, where six Hawkeyes earned regional championships. Iowa also took home the regional championship as a team, followed by McKendree with 193 points and Lindenwood with 106. 

Emilie Gonzalez, Briana Gonzalez, Rose and Larramendy secured regional titles.

Larramendy had arguably the biggest win of the tournament against U.S. World Team representative and top-ranked Emma Bruntil of McKendree. 

Emilie Gonzalez defeated fellow teammate Sterling Dias for the crown at 101 pounds. Deede and Welker also claimed regional championships. Welker wrestled a total of 2:01 minutes the entire tournament.

Iowa earned five second-place finishes, two third-place crowns, and two in fourth-place. 

Up next 

Iowa concludes its season in the NCWWC National Championships on March 8-9. The event will be held at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the Hawkeyes said they hope to perform with a home crowd advantage.
More to Discover
More in Featured
Fans watch Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoot free throws during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Hoosiers lead the Hawkeyes, 44-33. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Indiana women's basketball's 'tenacious' defense too much for Iowa, Caitlin Clark to overcome
A Gyrfalcon poses for a picture at the Iowa Raptor Project on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Iowa Raptor Project reopens to public after fire kills four birds
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Maryland at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 93-85.
Iowa House names Feb. 22 ‘Caitlin Clark Day’
More in Latest News
Players warm up before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.
Social media reacts to Mick Foley, Victor Oladipo attending Iowa women's basketball game at Indiana
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark looks at the sideline during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Hoosiers lead the Hawkeyes, 44-33. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa falls, 86-69, to Indiana as Caitlin Clark scores four points in the second half
State Board of Regents members lead a meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
UI requests regent approval for new parking ramp, Stead Family Children’s Hospital improvements
More in Sports
Iowa forward Ben Krikke goes up for a shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Arkansas State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look for third straight win Saturday when they take on No. 12 Illinois
Iowa guard Kate Martin prepares to shoot a free-throw during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Martin had 19 points, five rebounds, and one assist. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes, 86-69.
Photos: No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 14 Indiana
Iowa infielder Devin Bowman and outfielder Echo Mattiello high five after practice during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.
Iowa softball splits action in “The Spring Games,” looks to improve record in upcoming tournament
About the Contributor
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in