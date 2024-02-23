The Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa Raptor Project Begins Rebuilding After Fire
Following a devastating fire last Friday that left four birds dead, the Iowa Raptor Project is taking next steps to move past the tragedy.
Jayce Bertrand
,
DITV Reporter
February 23, 2024
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
