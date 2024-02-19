The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa baseball takes two of three in the Shipyard Tournament

After beating Seton Hall and Ball State, the Hawkeyes fell to Lehigh to finish the weekend.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
February 19, 2024
Iowa+pitcher+Brody+Brecht+throws+a+ball+during+a+baseball+game+between+Iowa+and+Ohio+State+at+Duane+Banks+Field+on+Friday%2C+May+5%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buckeyes%2C+16-9.
Averi Coffee
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht throws a ball during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Field on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 16-9.

The Iowa baseball team won two of three contests this weekend while competing in the Shipyard Tournament in Charleston, South Carolina. 

On Friday afternoon, Iowa won its season opener against Seton Hall, 5-2.

Third-year starting pitcher Brody Brecht threw for just over four innings for the Hawkeyes, fanning 11 batters and giving up one hit in a winning effort.

Third-year relief pitcher Jack Whitlock provided three-and-one-third innings out of the bullpen, striking out two batters and giving up one run. 

The third-year tandem of outfielder Sam Petersen and third baseman Raider Tello powered the offense for the Hawkeyes as both players went 3-of-5 at the plate.

Petersen hit a home run, double, scored three runs, and stole two bases for the Hawkeyes. Tello, on the other hand, knocked in three of Iowa’s five runs of the day. 

“Sam Petersen had a great game both with the bat and on the bases,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said in a release. “He gave us a quick lead. Raider Tello had some big at-bats driving in those three runs on three hits, and his other two balls were hit hard.”

Ball State

Iowa continued the momentum with a 5-0 victory over Ball State on Saturday morning.

Third-year starting pitcher Marcus Morgan got the nod on the mound and was great for the Hawkeyes. The right-hander threw for five-and-one-third innings — allowing zero runs on a career-high nine strikeouts. 

Second-year relief pitcher Anthony Watts made his Hawkeye debut on the mound and didn’t disappoint. The former Creighton Bluejay went for three-and-one-third innings and didn’t allow a single base runner — striking out six batters in the process. 

“The guys answered the bell with the short turnaround,” Heller said in a release. “Marcus Morgan set the tone with a tremendous start. He took a perfect game into the fifth. Marcus was in total control today. Then, in his first appearance as a Hawkeye, Anthony Watts was outstanding. He fanned six and didn’t allow a hit or run … to pick up the save.”

Lehigh

But Iowa dropped its final game of the weekend to Lehigh, 8-4, on Sunday. 

Second-year starting pitcher Cade Obermueller made his first start of the season on the mound for the Hawkeyes. Obermueller notched a career-high seven strikeouts in only four innings of work, holding the Mountain Hawks to zero runs. 

Lehigh scored six runs in the fifth inning, which included a bases-clearing double and a two-run home run off of third-year pitcher Reece Beuter.

Fourth-year catcher Davis Cop went 2-of-4 at the plate and brought two runners in. Petersen notched his third multi-hit game of the weekend, going 2-of-5 while scoring a run. Tello went 1-of-4 with a home run, the first for him on the season. 

Up next

The No. 18 Hawkeyes host Loras College on Feb. 20 before a weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, from Feb. 23-25.

There, they will play Auburn, No. 14 Virginia, and Wichita State.
About the Contributor
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
