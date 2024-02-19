The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Four birds killed in fire at Iowa Raptors Project

The cause of the fire that occurred on Friday is currently under investigation.
Byline photo of Isabelle Foland
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
February 19, 2024
A+hawk+from+the+Iowa+Raptor+Project+rests+on+a+handler%E2%80%99s+hand+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Kent+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+18%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Golden+Flashes+30-7.+%28Jerod+Ringwald%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Jerod Ringwald
A hawk from the Iowa Raptor Project rests on a handler’s hand during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes 30-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

A fire at the Iowa Raptor Project early Friday morning killed four birds and destroyed their enclosures.

According to a release from the University of Iowa Campus Safety, the large fire was reported in the area around 4:24 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet available. The Raptor Project has 17 birds, which are all ambassadors at Iowa football games and fly over Duke Slater Field. 

The Iowa Raptor Project and nearby Macbride Nature Recreation Area, which is located in Solon, Iowa, will be closed until further notice, the release states. 

The remaining birds are being closely monitored for any signs of distress, the release states. UI College of Education Dean Dan Clay said in the release he was saddened to hear of the loss of the birds which the community, staff, faculty, volunteers, and students all loved.

“Our support and condolences go out to everyone who cared for them, especially to our UI WILD staff and Iowa Raptor Project volunteers,” Clay said.

The Iowa Raptor Project is sponsored by the UI College of Education and Kirkwood Community College, according to its website. The project aims to provide education and research opportunities to students and community members about the conversation of birds of prey.
About the Contributors
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
(she/her)
Isabelle Foland is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Spanish. She is a second-year news reporter at The Daily Iowan, reporting mainly on Iowa City City Council. She is from Missouri Valley, Iowa and has reported for her hometown paper prior to her time at The DI.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
