Four birds killed in fire at Iowa Raptors Project

A fire at the Iowa Raptor Project early Friday morning killed four birds and destroyed their enclosures.

According to a release from the University of Iowa Campus Safety, the large fire was reported in the area around 4:24 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet available. The Raptor Project has 17 birds, which are all ambassadors at Iowa football games and fly over Duke Slater Field.

The Iowa Raptor Project and nearby Macbride Nature Recreation Area, which is located in Solon, Iowa, will be closed until further notice, the release states.

The remaining birds are being closely monitored for any signs of distress, the release states. UI College of Education Dean Dan Clay said in the release he was saddened to hear of the loss of the birds which the community, staff, faculty, volunteers, and students all loved.

“Our support and condolences go out to everyone who cared for them, especially to our UI WILD staff and Iowa Raptor Project volunteers,” Clay said.

The Iowa Raptor Project is sponsored by the UI College of Education and Kirkwood Community College, according to its website. The project aims to provide education and research opportunities to students and community members about the conversation of birds of prey.