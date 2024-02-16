Iowa track and field performs in regular season finale

Before looking ahead to the Big Ten Championships on Feb. 23-24, the Hawkeyes showed out at the final meet of the indoor regular season at the Iowa Open. On Friday afternoon, the Hawkeyes broke meet records, captured event titles, and clocked personal bests.

In the men’s 400-meter race, fourth-year De’Andre Stapleton Jr. broke the Iowa Open record in 48.09 seconds. The run also earned him a second-place finish.

In the 200-meter sprint, two Hawkeyes ran faster than the previous meet record of 21.80. Fourth-year Damoy Allen and second-year Jaylin Holmes posted runs of 21.43 and 21.73, respectively.

Meet records were taken by the Iowa jump squad as well. Fourth-year Tionna Tobias broke the previous meet best with a jump of 6.18 meters.

More records were broken by the throws squad at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex. For the men, second-year Sean Smith broke the weight throw meet record with a toss of 21.34 meters.

In the women’s shot put, fourth-year Kat Moody took first place and set a new Iowa Open record of 17.00 meters.

Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody attributed the throwers’ and event squads’ successes on technical adjustments.

“This was a good opportunity for our throwers,” Woody said. “We’re working on some things technically with some event areas.”

Top Hawks

Eight Hawkeyes were crowned event champions on Friday afternoon.

In the field events, third-year Kaleba Jack took the men’s long jump title at 7.22 meters. Redshirt second-year Ella Meeuwsen was the top high jumper of the day, clearing 1.70 meters.

On the track, fourth-year Gratt Reed secured the men’s 60-meter hurdles win in 7.77.

In 6.82, fourth-year sprinter Joe Stein led the 60-meter race. First-year teammate Miles Granjean was close behind in 6.87.

Fourth-year mid-distance runner Katie Moore finished first in the 600-meter race in 1:35.85, and first-year Ava Rush followed closely behind, finishing second with a time of 1:38.76.

In the 5,000-meter race full of Hawkeyes, fourth-year distance runner Kelli Tosic claimed the top spot with a 17:21.48.

Finally, the men’s 4×400-meter relay that composed of Holmes, fourth-year Evan Schuster, fourth-year Koby Brackemeyer, and first-year Carson Lane finished first with a time of 3:23:14.

Personal bests

Third-year Kalil Johnson clocked a new personal record 60-meter hurdles time of 7.83. First-year ​​Kai Graves-Blanks replicated that success closely behind in 7.95. In the same race, second-year Isabelle Woody ran a new best of 9.81.

Woody earned another personal record in the long jump with a leap of 4.88 meters. Third-year teammate Dimia Burrell did the same and measured 5.48 meters.

Brackemeyer ran a new best of 1:21.07 in the 600-meter race, earning him a third-place finish.

Representing the women’s distance squad was first-year distance runner Cameron Kalaway who earned a new personal record of 5:05.77 in the mile.

Three Hawkeye men also set PRs in the mile. Third-years Aidan King and Yohana Yual ran respective personal records of 4:11.38 and 4:12.47. Lane finished seconds later with a best of his own in 4:14.13.

“We had some [personal records] today,” Woody said. “That’s always a great sign going into [the Big Ten Championship meet].”

Up next

The Hawkeyes will travel to Geneva, Ohio, for the Big Ten Championships on Feb. 23-24.