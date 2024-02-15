The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa baseball notebook | Hawkeyes embracing high expectations heading into season opener
UI to keep Mayflower student housing open for 2024-25 academic year pending sale
Iowa men's basketball drops heartbreaker against Maryland in College Park, falling flat in the final two minutes
Politics Notebook | Iowa Senate Republicans advance bill to allow state departments to hire private auditors
Iowa lawmakers advance Governor’s cuts to boards and commissions, mergers
Advertisement

DITV: Newscast Mon Feb 12th, 2024

February 15, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV Newscasts
DITV: Newscast Fri Feb 9th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Wed Feb 7th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Mon Feb 5th, 2024
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in