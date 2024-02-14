The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Where to watch Iowa’s Caitlin Clark break NCAA women’s all-time scoring record

Iowa will host Michigan on Thursday night, and Clark is just eight points away from surpassing current record-holder Kelsey Plum.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
February 14, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+celebrates+a+win+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+Maryland+at+a+sold-out+Xfinity+Center+in+College+Park%2C+Md.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+3%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Terrapins%2C+93-85.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Maryland at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 93-85.

Following a disappointing 82-79 loss against Nebraska, the Iowa women’s basketball team looks to return to its winning ways in the friendly confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a matchup against Michigan. Fourth-year superstar point guard Cailtin Clark enters the contest only eight points away from the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record currently held by former Washington guard Kelsey Plum (3,527). Clark is averaging 32.1 points per game and has scored at least 20 in every game this season. 

Track Clark’s points on The Daily Iowan‘s page dedicated to her stats and coverage.

Matchup: Iowa (22-3, 11-2 Big Ten) vs Michigan (16-9, 7-6 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 7 p.m. Central Time

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa 

Tickets: According to WHO’s Keith Murphy, this is the second most-expensive women’s basketball game of all-time on TickPick — college or WNBA. The average purchase price is $521.

The cheapest ticket sold for this game before the news of Caitlin Clark nearing the record was $110; the current “get-in” price is $454. Remaining courtside seats at @StubHub are $9,844.

$5 University of Iowa student tickets are sold out. 

TV: The game will be on Peacock, a subscription-required streaming service, not a traditional TV channel. The cost of Peacock starts at $5.99 per month and can be streamed on TV, computer, phone, or tablet. Student plans are available for $1.99 per month with student verification required.

Announcers: Meghan McKeown (play-by-play), Zora Stephenson (color analyst), Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network 
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
