Where to watch Iowa’s Caitlin Clark break NCAA women’s all-time scoring record

Following a disappointing 82-79 loss against Nebraska, the Iowa women’s basketball team looks to return to its winning ways in the friendly confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a matchup against Michigan. Fourth-year superstar point guard Cailtin Clark enters the contest only eight points away from the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record currently held by former Washington guard Kelsey Plum (3,527). Clark is averaging 32.1 points per game and has scored at least 20 in every game this season.

Track Clark’s points on The Daily Iowan‘s page dedicated to her stats and coverage.

Matchup: Iowa (22-3, 11-2 Big Ten) vs Michigan (16-9, 7-6 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 7 p.m. Central Time

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Tickets: According to WHO’s Keith Murphy, this is the second most-expensive women’s basketball game of all-time on TickPick — college or WNBA. The average purchase price is $521.

The cheapest ticket sold for this game before the news of Caitlin Clark nearing the record was $110; the current “get-in” price is $454. Remaining courtside seats at @StubHub are $9,844.

$5 University of Iowa student tickets are sold out.

TV: The game will be on Peacock, a subscription-required streaming service, not a traditional TV channel. The cost of Peacock starts at $5.99 per month and can be streamed on TV, computer, phone, or tablet. Student plans are available for $1.99 per month with student verification required.

Announcers: Meghan McKeown (play-by-play), Zora Stephenson (color analyst), Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network