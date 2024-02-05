The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Assistant Iowa Athletics IT director charged with enticing a minor

The UI placed Mark Sevcik, 64, on administrative leave while the situation is investigated.
Byline photo of Grace Olson
Grace Olson, News Reporter
February 5, 2024
Iowa Athletics Assistant IT Director Mark Sevcik, 64, was charged with sending pornographic photos to a minor and asking her to perform sex acts with him.

According to court documents, Sevcik, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purposes, a class D felony, and three counts of telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to Iowa law, a class D felony is punishable by confinement for no more than five years and a fine of $750 to $7,500. An aggravated misdemeanor is also punishable by confinement for a maximum of two years.

The Iowa City Police Department reported Sevcik was contacting the minor from August 2023 to January this year, and later told her to delete all evidence of their communications.

According to court documents, Sevcik purchased underwear from the minor he was communicating with, which authorities found when searching his car.

The UI placed Sevcik on administrative leave, but his profile on the UI athletic department’s website is still present.

UI public relations manager Steve Schmadeke said all questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the ICPD.

ICPD public information officer Lee Hermiston said he could not comment on an ongoing investigation, and that all updates can be found on Iowa Courts Online.
About the Contributor
Grace Olson, News Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Grace Olson is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. She's a news reporter for The DI, reporting primarily on local government. She is from Denver, Colorado and worked on the pirnt publication from her high school prior to her work in college.
