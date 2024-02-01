Missing Iowa City teen located by police Thursday

Missing Iowa City teen Arali Agustin Sala, 16, was located on Thursday, according to a release from the Iowa City Police Department.

She was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen on Sunday in the 2000 Block of Waterfront Drive at the Hilltop Mobile Home.

The original release describes her as 5 feet tall and 109 pounds, with black hair, dark brown eyes, and braces. She was last seen wearing a gray and green T-shirt with purple pants.

No other information regarding where Saha was found has been released at this time.