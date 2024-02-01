The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Missing Iowa City teen located by police Thursday

Arali Agustin Sala, 16, was reported missing on Tuesday and was located on Thursday by Iowa City police.
Addie Zaputil, News Reporter
February 1, 2024
Photo+contributed+by+the+Iowa+City+Police+Department.+
Photo contributed by the Iowa City Police Department.

Missing Iowa City teen Arali Agustin Sala, 16, was located on Thursday, according to a release from the Iowa City Police Department

She was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen on Sunday in the 2000 Block of Waterfront Drive at the Hilltop Mobile Home. 

The original release describes her as 5 feet tall and 109 pounds, with black hair, dark brown eyes, and braces. She was last seen wearing a gray and green T-shirt with purple pants. 

No other information regarding where Saha was found has been released at this time.
