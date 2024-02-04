The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
988 line increases helpline usage for local mental health crisis services
Photos: No. 3 Iowa women's basketball at Maryland
Photos: University of Iowa Dance Marathon 30
Feminist author Roxane Gay joins Emma Goldman fundraising event
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball sneaks by Maryland behind 38 from Caitlin Clark
Advertisement

Guest Opinion | Senate Study Bill 3131 is end game for Iowa libraries

Senate Study Bill 3131 transfers oversight, power, and property of public library boards to their cities.
February 4, 2024
The+Iowa+City+Public+Library+is+seen+on+Monday%2C+Sept.+20%2C+2021.
Jeff Sigmund
The Iowa City Public Library is seen on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Iowans before us understood why the legal liabilities and complex policies inherent to library (First Amendment) services require specific and robust management to successfully steward collections, programs, and spaces that are openly and freely used by the public.

Senate Study Bill 3131 transfers oversight, power, and property of public library boards to their cities. Our cities are not prepared, nor will they be additionally resourced to tackle the work of over 500 public library boards around the state.

Iowans before us recognized how robust libraries contribute to the economic development, entrepreneurial success, civic engagement, and life satisfaction of millions every day. They valued literacy and learning and therefore structured secured funding and focused oversight through appointed boards in Iowa code which are both jeopardized by SSB 3131.

As they say in chess, we are at end game. If SSB 3131 passes, Iowa libraries will close. Iowa communities are not prepared for the fallout. Those who register or vote in favor of this bill know this tragic reality.

Eighty-five years ago, Iowan Forrest Spaulding wrote the Library Bill of Rights when he was the Director of the Des Moines Public Library. His work has since become an international standard of free people reading freely.

Iowa’s legacy of information access and how libraries provide fundamental human rights should be carefully examined by proponents of SSB 3131. In 2023, Iowa faced the second most library-adverse bills in the nation. It’s time to let the people of Iowa manage their own libraries.

Sam Helmick

2023 Iowa Library Association President
More to Discover
More in Guest Opinions
Caucus participant and University of Iowa freshman Mason Zaker checks his phone before a Republican caucus at Schaeffer Hall on February 3, 2020. The result of the locations preference poll was 14 votes for President Trump and 1 vote for former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh.
Guest Opinion | Voting from our phones is not as beneficial as it seems
The Old Capitol Building is seen in Iowa City, on April 26, 2023.
Guest Opinion | UI AAUP chapter concerned with proposed College of Liberal Arts and Sciences policy
Laura Bergus and her supporters wait for the Iowa City Council primary results to come in while waiting at a campaign watch party at the South District Market in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Jordan Barry/ The Daily Iowan)
Guest opinion | City Councilor Laura Bergus, JoCo Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz say authoritarianism is spreading in Iowa City
More in Opinions
Snow falls on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. A snowstorm swept across Iowa on Jan. 9, and Iowa City reported 15 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. that day. Several more inches of snow covered Iowa City on Friday.
Opinion | Seasonal depression shouldn’t be dismissed as ‘winter blues’
UI graduate instructors John Jespen (Department of History) and Kassie Baron (Department of English), and associate professor Megan Knight (Department of Rhetoric) discuss why they will only teach online classes in the upcoming semester during a press conference over Zoom on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. They say returning to campus is a health risk for students and faculty, as well as members of the community.
Opinion | The ‘pandemic skip’ has left many lost and confused
Governor Kim Reynolds opens the Faith and Freedom Presidential Town Hall at the Iowa Events Center on Sept. 16, 2023. The event had ten republican candidates speak for a crowd of over 1,000. Reynolds spoke to the audience about her work on changing laws around abortion and gender-affirming care.
Opinion | Iowa’s hungry kids deserve better
About the Contributor
Jeff Sigmund
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in