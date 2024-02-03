Iowa men’s wrestling suffers first defeat of season against Michigan

The Iowa men’s wrestling team suffered a 24-11 loss against No. 13 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Friday.



The Wolverines won the first five bouts and seven of the 10 total matches.

The Hawkeyes fell to 10-1 with the loss, while the Wolverines improved to 6-3.

The dual started at 125 with Iowa’s No. 5 Drake Ayala going against No. 12 Michael DeAugustino. After a scoreless opening period, Ayala broke the deadlock in the second with an escape from a dangerous position. DeAugustino leveled it with an escape in the third, and the match went to sudden victory. Neither wrestler scored, so the match went to a tiebreaker, and DeAugustino closed the match, 2-1.

At 133, No. 18 Cullan Schriever was the starter for Iowa, and No. 4 Dylan Ragusin went for Michigan. Ragusin scored a takedown early, and Schriever scored an escape, making it 3-1 after the first three minutes. A Ragusin escape in the second put Schriever down 4-1 to begin the third. Schriever scored another escape but lost the match, 5-2.

Iowa’s No. 1 Real Woods battled No. 19 Sergio Lemley at 141 pounds. Lemley earned an upset win against top-ranked Woods, winning 14-2 after a pair of near falls in the second and the third periods.

At 149, Oklahoma State transfer Victor Voinovich got the green light for Iowa. He went head-to-head with No. 6 Austin Gomez, who scored an escape and takedown to lead 4-0 at the start of the third. Voinovich scored an escape to make the final 4-1.

At 157, Iowa’s No. 2 Jared Franek went against Michigan’s No. 12 Will Lewan. Both scored an escape in regular time, and the match went to sudden victory. Neither wrestler scored, and a second match of the night went to a tiebreaker. Lewan escaped in two seconds to secure the Wolverines’ fifth straight win.

No. 6 Michael Caliendo got Iowa on the board at 165 against Beau Mantanona. After a scoreless first period, Caliendo scored an escape and the Hawkeyes’ first takedown of the night. After an escape, a second takedown, and over a minute of riding time, Caliendo won, 9-4.

No. 8 Patrick Kennedy hoped to make back-to-back wins for the Black and Gold against No. 3 Shane Griffith, but the Wolverine won the match, 12-1.

Iowa’s Aiden Riggins went against Joseph Walker in the 184-pound bout. Riggins scored a takedown and an escape, but a pair of reversals from Walker leveled the score at four. In the third, Riggins scored a reversal of his own, but an escape from Walker made the score 6-5 with seconds left. Riggins milked the clock to secure his second straight dual win.

No. 11 Zach Glazier put his undefeated record on the line in the 197 match against Bobby Striggow. Glazier got to his offense early and often, putting up 19 points in the match en route to a 19-4 tech fall for Iowa’s first and only bonus points on the night.

Iowa’s No. 28 Bradley Hill went against No. 6 Lucas Davidson to close the night out at heavyweight. Davidson provided a fitting end to the dual, beating Hill, 11-2, to secure bonus points.

Up next

Iowa will have another tough contest against top-ranked Penn State on Friday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.