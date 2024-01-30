Q&A | Track and field mid-distance runner Chloe Larsen talks motivation, optimism, and favorite memories

The Daily Iowan: What motivates you to work hard?

Chloe Larsen: I feel like a lot of the time, it is the people I am with in practice. When I am home alone during breaks by myself, it is hard to find motivation. Being with the different girls that we train with every day kind of helps me push myself.

What was the last show you watched?

This is basic, but I have been watching “The Office” a lot lately. It’s a comfort show, and I have seen it so many times. It’s just perfect to throw on at the end of the day.

What is one thing you couldn’t go a day without?

Chewing gum. I have to have it when I am running, training, in races, and in class. I am always chewing gum.

How would your friends describe you?

I would say optimistic. I think that’s how we all are, too, especially in practice. We all try to make the most of it when we are dying in a workout.

What is your favorite track memory?

Last year, it was super fun taking the 4×400 to nationals. In my freshman year, I loved going to indoor nationals. I didn’t even run in the 4×400, but it was so fun just being there and experiencing it.

What was your favorite subject in school?

I feel like I was always a big science girl. I always just stuck with that, and it still has to do with what I am doing now.

What are you majoring in?

I’m majoring in health studies and finishing up my minor in Spanish.

Who knows you best?

My coach. He knows me as a person and a runner really well.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Being a student-athlete. Competing and juggling academics is hard, but it can definitely be done.