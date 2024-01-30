The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Q&A | Track and field mid-distance runner Chloe Larsen talks motivation, optimism, and favorite memories

The Iowa track and field mid-distance runner opens up about her defining qualities.
Byline photo of Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
January 30, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+Chloe+Larsen+runs+during+the+Jimmy+Grant+Alumni+Invitational+at+the+Hawkeye+Indoor+Track+Facility+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+9%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+hosted+Western+Illinois+and+Wisconsin%2C+competing+in+events+including+the+pentathlon%2C+weight+throwing%2C+field+events%2C+and+various+running+events+at+the+indoor+track.
Grace Smith
Iowa’s Chloe Larsen runs during the Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois and Wisconsin, competing in events including the pentathlon, weight throwing, field events, and various running events at the indoor track.

The Daily Iowan: What motivates you to work hard?

Chloe Larsen: I feel like a lot of the time, it is the people I am with in practice. When I am home alone during breaks by myself, it is hard to find motivation. Being with the different girls that we train with every day kind of helps me push myself.

What was the last show you watched?

This is basic, but I have been watching “The Office” a lot lately. It’s a comfort show, and I have seen it so many times. It’s just perfect to throw on at the end of the day.

What is one thing you couldn’t go a day without?

Chewing gum. I have to have it when I am running, training, in races, and in class. I am always chewing gum.

How would your friends describe you?

I would say optimistic. I think that’s how we all are, too, especially in practice. We all try to make the most of it when we are dying in a workout.

What is your favorite track memory?

Last year, it was super fun taking the 4×400 to nationals. In my freshman year, I loved going to indoor nationals. I didn’t even run in the 4×400, but it was so fun just being there and experiencing it.

What was your favorite subject in school?

I feel like I was always a big science girl. I always just stuck with that, and it still has to do with what I am doing now.

What are you majoring in?

I’m majoring in health studies and finishing up my minor in Spanish.

Who knows you best?

My coach. He knows me as a person and a runner really well.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Being a student-athlete. Competing and juggling academics is hard, but it can definitely be done.
About the Contributors
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
she/her/hers
Mia Boulton is a freshman at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism & Mass Communication, as well as exploring a possible double major in Sports Media. She works at the Daily Iowan as a sports reporter. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Mia has been a photographer for her hometown newspaper, The Record.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
