Point/Counterpoint: Which player would help Iowa football?

Jack Wilty, Colorado OG

While the Iowa offensive line room received a significant boost this off-season with the transfer of five-star recruit Kaydn Proctor from Alabama, the Hawkeyes can still add to the group, especially on the interior. Guard Rusty Feth served a valuable veteran presence last season and started several games in the Black and Gold, and his departure will be missed. The perfect but realistic person to fill that void would be Jack Wilty from the transfer portal.

Wilty appeared in 11 games for Colorado in 2023 but only started one contest. In the limited snaps he did receive, the interior lineman allowed no sacks on 146 pass attempts.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder has two seasons of eligibility left and has experience before Boulder. After redshirting a season at Northern Illinois, Wilty spent two years at Iowa Central Community College, where he earned all-conference honors in 2022.

While he may not have eye-popping numbers, Wilty is more likely than his counterparts to head to Iowa City, as he is from Altoona, Iowa, and attended Southeast Polk High School, where Proctor and Xavier Nwankpa also starred at.

While lineman Nick DeJong announced he would return to Iowa City next season, Wilty would provide solid support for the senior as the pair look to fill one or both guard positions.

Plenty of fans may clamor for another side receiver in the portal, but with the health of quarterback Cade McNamara, the strength of the line will be key in making sure he stays upright and avoids another season-ending injury.

As evidenced from last season when Deacon Hill was under center, the Hawkeyes need solid quarterback plus to have success. McNamara is the best option for the offense, and protection will be critical.

Kyler Kasper, Oregon WR

Iowa has a ton of holes to fill in order for its offense to be even marginally successful. Sure, the new offensive coordinator might solve part of the problem, but they won’t magically fix all of it.

The Hawkeyes landed their first big target in the transfer portal when former OL commit Kadyn Proctor transferred in from Alabama just days ago. Proctor’s homecoming is huge for the offensive line, but Iowa is severely lacking explosive playmakers.

Enter Oregon wideout Kyler Kasper.

Kasper already has a connection to the Iowa program. His father Kevin played for the Hawkeyes from 1997-2000 and currently ranks fifth on the school’s all-time receiving list. He also played in the NFL for a few years.

At 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Kasper has exceptional length that gives him a distinct advantage over most defensive backs, and he would be the perfect red zone target for an Iowa offense that has struggled mightily in that area.

Kasper is also known for his explosiveness off the ball, and if you compare that with his large frame, he is extremely difficult to defend. After watching some of his highlights in high school, he reminds me of current NFL star wide receiver Mike Evans.

Despite his impressive background in high school, Kasper has seen little playing time with the Ducks. After redshirting in 2022, the wideout hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, caught only two passes in 2023. He hasn’t officially entered the transfer portal, but should he enter, he will have many teams seeking his services. I expect head coach Kirk Ferentz to keep a close eye on him through this offseason.

Though Iowa isn’t exactly an entertaining program for wide receivers, Kasper would certainly have plenty of playing time, and give Iowa some explosiveness at a position that has been lacking for a long time.