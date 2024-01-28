The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s wrestling notebook | Hawkeyes dominate in the Hoosier State
Social media reacts to hiring of Tim Lester as Iowa's offensive coordinator
Iowa football hires Tim Lester as offensive coordinator
Iowa men’s basketball wins, 88-78, over Michigan thanks to a red-hot second half-performance
Iowa track and field athlete Kalen Walker improves his own 60-meter school record
Hawkeye fans have mixed emotions about the new OC.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
January 28, 2024
Iowa+fans+observe+action+during+the+2024+Cheez-It+Citrus+Bowl+between+No.+17+Iowa+and+No.+21+Tennessee+at+Camping+World+Stadium+in+Orlando%2C+Fla.%2C+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+1%2C+2024.+The+Volunteers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+35-0.
Grace Smith
Iowa fans observe action during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.

It was announced Sunday that Tim Lester has been hired as Iowa football’s next offensive coordinator.

Hawkeye fans across social media have mixed emotions about the hire, which came three months after Brian Ferentz was told he would not return in 2024.
