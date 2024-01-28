Social media reacts to hiring of Tim Lester as Iowa’s offensive coordinator

It was announced Sunday that Tim Lester has been hired as Iowa football’s next offensive coordinator.

Hawkeye fans across social media have mixed emotions about the hire, which came three months after Brian Ferentz was told he would not return in 2024.

Hiring Tim Lester: pic.twitter.com/ih26Gdur1D — Bennie Mac – Iowa OC (@BenMcC1908) January 28, 2024

As a MACtion guy, I am a supporter of hiring Tim Lester — Grant (Temp Ravens Fan) (@GrantAllen36) January 28, 2024

We are going to witness the full Twitter Iowa football fan cycle for Tim Lester over the course of the next few months. People will complain now, then slowly as a few exciting things get dropped, every anti-Lester tweet will be ratio’d, Kinnick will be sold out in July — dave (@IowaHoopsDave) January 28, 2024

If the name Kevin Johns never got brought up, Tim Lester would be most peoples top pick. In my opinion it’s a good hire, just not a home run. — hawkeye_reggie (@hawkeye_reggie) January 28, 2024

How confident are we that Tim Lester isn’t secretly a Ferentz cousin or in-law? https://t.co/faw24ixBE1 — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) January 28, 2024

Hiring a failed MAC coach/a guy who spent the last year as an analyst in the NFL over someone who has been calling plays in the P5 for the last few years successfully and is known for taking under talented rosters and making them very productive, is disappointing after 3 months — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) January 28, 2024

Personally I think it’s a great hire. It’s not the flashy choice but what is with Iowa these days We literally were at ROCK BOTTOM offense last season. It can’t get much worse Until I see other wise, TIM IS HIM — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 28, 2024

i feel like kirk ferentz is trying to teach iowa a lesson for firing brian — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) January 28, 2024

how do I make a TikTok https://t.co/nHfVM6vqM9 — hawkize (@stillnothawkize) January 28, 2024

I want Tim Lester to succeed, but I am not thrilled about this hire. Kirk is going to get the Brian treatment every single home game with boos I fear. — Hawkeye Burner (@HawkGuyBurner) January 28, 2024