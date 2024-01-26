The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Jamie Kofron rises to third in school history at Black and Gold Invitational

Kofron’s weight throw of 21.04 meters rewrote the Iowa record books.
Byline photo of Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
January 26, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+Jamie+Kofron+holds+her+release+during+the+Jimmy+Grant+Invitational+track+meet+at+the+Hawkeye+Tennis+and+Recreation+Complex+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday+December+10th%2C+2022.+Kofron+placed+seventh+with+a+furthest+throw+at+a+distance+of+14.34m+during+the+indoor+shot-put+event.
Nick Layeux
Iowa’s Jamie Kofron holds her release during the Jimmy Grant Invitational track meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Saturday December 10th, 2022. Kofron placed seventh with a furthest throw at a distance of 14.34m during the indoor shot-put event.

The Iowa track and field throwers launched themselves into the last home meet of the month at the Black and Gold Invitational on Friday. 

Iowa fourth-year Jamie Kofron led the pack with a weight throw of 21.04 meters, earning a new personal record and the third-best performance in school history. 

Kofron attributed her success to Iowa throws coach Ray Robinson. 

“Coach Robinson made a last-minute change on Wednesday,” Kofron told HawkeyeSports. “It was tough trusting him, but he always has some genius behind the madness.”

Kofron also recognized the support of the throws squad after her performance. 

“I think after that throw, I had either a hug or a high-five from every single person on the team,” Kofron said. “That is the part I remember. I never actually remember throwing PRs. It’s the stuff afterward.”

Fellow fourth-year thrower Alivia Bauer threw 19.20 meters in the same event. The pair finished first and second in the weight throw, respectively. 

Second-year Sean Smith finished third in the weight throw for the men with a toss of 21.01 meters. And redshirt first-year Austin Busch followed closely behind, throwing 20.79 meters and placing fifth. 

In the same event, fourth-years Jordan Johnson and Walker Whalen threw 19.95 meters and 18.69 meters, respectively. 

In the shot put, fourth-year Kat Moody posted a strong mark of 16.22 meters. Moody placed second in the event. 

Fourth-year Austin West — a multi-event athlete — represented the Hawkeyes in the men’s shot put and finished seventh overall. West’s throw measured 14.87 meters. 

“That is good preparation leading into next week at Iowa State, which will certainly be the best weight throw competition nationally that week,” Robinson told HawkeyeSports. “I am really excited going into it. If we can tune things up and execute a little better, rather than try to make things happen, I think it will be a great meet.”

Up next

The Black and Gold Invitational will continue on Saturday at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility. Events will begin at 11:00 a.m.
About the Contributor
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
she/her/hers
Mia Boulton is a freshman at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism & Mass Communication, as well as exploring a possible double major in Sports Media. She works at the Daily Iowan as a sports reporter. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Mia has been a photographer for her hometown newspaper, The Record.
