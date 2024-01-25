Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ammunition as a felon

A second Iowa City man was sentenced to federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition despite being a felon according to a press release Thursday.

Antonio Airhart, 33, will be spending the next 18 years in federal prison after he was found guilty by a jury trial on June 28, 2023, for charges of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

The charges stemmed from an incident on July 2, 2022, that was investigated by the Iowa City Police Department. The incident took place at Shamrock Place and involved Airhart and another individual, with the dispute ending with gunfire.

Airhart allegedly fired 13 shots and injured the other individual. The other individual was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries according to the release.

Airhart was previously convicted of felony offenses, with the conviction meaning he was prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition.

Airhart will be required to serve three years of supervised release after finishing his time in prison; there is no parole in the federal system.

According to Thursday’s release, the case was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice program that brings together different levels of law enforcement, prosecutors, and community leaders, among others, to address violent crime in local communities.