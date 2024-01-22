The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DCI agent in gambling probe allegedly conducted investigations without warrant
Iowa experts speculate future of the first-in-the-nation caucuses
IC man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after possession of ammunition as a felon
UI Health Care BUILD program combats health disparities, promotes DEI
Bob Conrad announces candidacy for Johnson County Board of Supervisors
IC man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after possession of ammunition as a felon

Sanchez Watson was sentenced after possessing a handgun with an extended magazine which is prohibited for convicted felons.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, Assistant News Editor
January 22, 2024
Police+lights+are+seen+flashing+after+a+traffic+stop+in+downtown+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Police lights are seen flashing after a traffic stop in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Sanchez Watson of Iowa City was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday after possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to federal and state court documents, the Iowa City Police Department received reports of Watson getting into an argument with bystanders in the parking lot of Villa Garden Apartments, at 1015 Cross Park Ave., in southeast Iowa City.

Documents say witnesses saw Watson pull out a black and brown handgun from a cross-body bag, within the view of children, to show he had a gun.

Watson fled the scene, and as Iowa City police neared his vehicle, he began to drive recklessly through traffic. Before stopping, Watson threw the gun and a bag of marijuana out of the window of his car.

ICPD discovered the marijuana and a handgun, which had an extended magazine. Watson was also in possession of five different types of ammunition including Blazer, Winchester, Fiocchi, CBC, and Remington.

Watson is prohibited from the possession of both firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon, and was charged with Possession of Ammunition and sentenced by the Southern District Court of Iowa.

Once Watson serves 10 years in prison, he will be on supervised release for three years. There is no option for parole in the federal justice system for certain crimes.
