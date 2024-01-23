The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

GymHawks head coach Larissa Libby praises Adeline Kenlin for her growth

The now fourth-year athlete has established herself as the vocal leader of the team.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
January 23, 2024
Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin performs on the bars during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Kenlin scored 9.850 on the bars. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.

Fourth-year Adeline Kenlin came into the Iowa gymnastics program as a decorated athlete, already established at the national level.

In her first year at West Branch High School, Kenlin represented the nation after qualifying for the 2017 Junior U.S. National team. Her efforts helped earn the team a gold medal in Italy.

Entering her first year with the Hawkeyes, Kenlin wasn’t used to the team aspect that came at the collegiate level. Growing up as one of the only athletes at her gym, she had to adjust and fit in with the program.

“My role at the beginning was to try to fit in with the team,” Kenlin said. “I was just a single athlete at my club gym. I was the only one doing that level and I had to learn how to become a part of a team.”

Iowa head coach Larissa Libby has seen Kenlin grow both physically and mentally since she began her Hawkeye career.

“I think the thing she’s changed the most is her mentality about gymnastics and her outlook on herself,” Libby said. “I just think she sees herself in a more positive light. For her, that has been the biggest change and the thing that helped her excel the most.”

Not only has Kenlin changed her mentality toward herself, but has also grown to become a smarter athlete when taking on a routine. Kenlin tied the school record on beam with a 9.975 in 2021 and was the NCAA runner-up on beam in 2022.

“She knows exactly what she needs and doesn’t put herself in those detrimental positions, where as a child she would,” Libby said. “Now she understands there is only so much going and going and going that her body can physically handle before she’s going to collapse.”

Libby also credits Kenlin’s former teammates for helping the athlete reach this position, including Clair Kaji for instilling a mentality of self-confidence and individualism within the team.

“She has really adjusted to the culture of the program and really taken it in,” Libby said. “She’s had great people surrounding her since freshman year. She moved with Clair Kaji, who is off the team now. The message that she sends is ‘It’s okay to be who you are.’”

Kenlin, a two-time All-American, now describes herself as the team’s vocal leader, using both energy and experience to motivate other athletes. Libby also complimented Kenlin’s loud and celebratory personality.

“I just use my voice a lot,” Kenlin said. “I am a very loud person. I like to get the crowd hyped up, and I want the younger freshmen or any of the other classes to do the same as well. When I am gone, I feel like someone needs to take that loud energy and bring it to other people in the crowd and other teams, showing them what Iowa gymnastics is about.”

Even with the recent departure of three-time All-American JerQuavia Henderson, Kenlin hasn’t felt any additional pressure as a team leader. Henderson stepped away from gymnastics to focus on her mental health.

“I don’t think there is any more pressure. It sure did help when she was on the team to have two people that had a lot of experience, but I can use what I’ve learned. I can always call her up and talk to her and get her advice on anything I need to,” Kenlin said of Henderson.

The absence of another vocal upperclassman can be challenging for an inexperienced Hawkeye team, but Kenlin already sees some of her younger teammates taking on leadership roles, like second-year Karina Muñoz.

Muñoz, who is known as another prominent figure on the GymHawks, said she looks up to Kenlin.

“I feel like I can learn a lot from her experiences here,” Muñoz said. “I still have a lot to do on the team when she’s gone.”
