Police reports threats made against a Mercy Hospital clinic
Beth Goetz hired as UI's full-time athletic director
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to remove time limit on medical practice suits for concealment
New bill to loosen accountability requirements for state MOMS program
Regina schools were on lockdown, although police had not received information of any threats against the schools.
January 18, 2024
An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

An individual made threats by phone to a Mercy Hospital clinic Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. 

ICPD did not specify which clinic had received the threats, but stated it is working with Mercy to assess the situation.

The Daily Iowan obtained a copy of an email sent to Mercy staff regarding the incident. According to the email, Mercy Iowa City received a phone call that made threats toward the organization, prompting Mercy to call the police and place all its campuses on lockdown.

The email continues by stating the police identified the caller and arrested them.

Mercy has since resumed normal operations, with all facilities being reopened. The email concludes by stating that Mercy would continue cooperating with Iowa City Police.

The release also stated Iowa City Regina, located at 2150 Rochester Ave., was on lockdown, although police have not received any information regarding a threat against the schools.

In a phone interview with DI, Angela Olson, head of school for Regina, confirmed that no threat had been made against the Regina schools.

The schools went on lockdown after receiving a tip from a citizen who said the Mercy clinic across the street from the schools received a threat, Olson said.

“We took down those notes and then I just immediately called an officer that we’re connected to, and then he was able to give us some helpful information … that there was no active shooter currently across the street and things like that,” she said.

She said the lockdown lasted from approximately 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the schools felt comfortable releasing students after receiving confirmation from police that there was no threat.

Olson also provided the DI with emails sent out to families regarding the incident. The emails read that students and staff were safe and that the schools would remain on lockdown. Students arriving at the school would immediately be let in.

A second email after the lockdown was lifted read that the schools were resuming normal operations and that older students finishing their tests would be allowed to leave.

The police’s release concludes by stating that the incident remains under investigation and no other information is currently available.
