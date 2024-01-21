The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Unimpaired Dry Bar closes in Iowa City
Ron DeSantis suspends campaign, endorses Trump almost a week post-Iowa caucuses
Iowa women’s wrestler Lilly Luft stepping up in first year
Photos: No. 1 Iowa women's wrestling hosts Iowa Duals
Q&A | Expert explains changes, rocky rollout of new FAFSA application
Advertisement

Photos: No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball at No. 18 Ohio State

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
January 21, 2024

No. 18 Ohio State defeated No. 2 Iowa, 100-92, during a basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday in front of a sold-out stadium with 18,660 fans, a new attendance record for Ohio State.

The game was broadcasted on NBC before an NFL playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

After four quarters, both teams had 83 points sending them into overtime, allowing Ohio State to pull ahead.

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon led the team in points with 33.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team with 45 points.

After the game spectators stormed the court to celebrate the Buckeye victory. During the celebration, a fan ran into Clark, knocking her down.

Next Iowa will face Nebraska in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27.

2024_01_21_iowawbbohiostate_slides_0001
Gallery30 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Ohio State women’s basketball players walk onto the court before a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 18 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 100-92. The stadium was sold out with 18,660 fans, a new attendance record for Ohio State.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes in for a layup during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 18 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.
Caitlin Clark scores season-high 45 points in No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball's overtime loss to No. 18 Ohio State
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announces transfer to Iowa football
Iowa head coach Tom Brands points during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6.
Photos: No. 3 Iowa men's wrestling vs. Purdue
More in Latest News
Q&A | Expert explains changes, rocky rollout of new FAFSA application
Q&A | Expert explains changes, rocky rollout of new FAFSA application
Iowa’s NCAA No. 2 143-pound Reese Larramendy shows off the tiger hawk after winning a match during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.
Iowa women's wrestler Reese Larramendy avenges loss to Life University's Jamilah McBryde
Iowa 170-pound Kylie Welker wins a match between North Central College 170-pound Yelena Makoyed during the finals round of the NWCA National Duals between No. 2 Iowa and North Central College on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Iowa defeated North Central College, 21-20.
Iowa women's wrestling closes home slate with duals against Life University and Missouri Valley College
More in Multimedia
Iowa’s Paige Magee reacts to the scoreboard after competing in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Photos: 2024 Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi Day 2
Iowa Forward Owen Freeman and Purdue Center Zach Edey jump for tip-off during a men’s basketball game between No. 2 Purdue and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 84-70. Freeman had 6 points and 4 fouls during the game.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Purdue
Iowa’s Kai Graces-Blanks competes in the Men’s 200m during the first day of the Larry Wieczorek invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track and Field Facility on, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois, Wisconsin, Bradley, Indian Hills, Illinois, Illinois State, Minnesota State, Minnesota State, Mount Mercy, and Northern Iowa.
Photos: Larry Wieczorek Invitational Day One
About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in