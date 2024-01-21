Photos: No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball at No. 18 Ohio State

No. 18 Ohio State defeated No. 2 Iowa, 100-92, during a basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday in front of a sold-out stadium with 18,660 fans, a new attendance record for Ohio State.

The game was broadcasted on NBC before an NFL playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

After four quarters, both teams had 83 points sending them into overtime, allowing Ohio State to pull ahead.

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon led the team in points with 33.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team with 45 points.

After the game spectators stormed the court to celebrate the Buckeye victory. During the celebration, a fan ran into Clark, knocking her down.

Next Iowa will face Nebraska in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27.