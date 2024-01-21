Iowa women’s wrestling closes home slate with duals against Life University and Missouri Valley College

The top-ranked Iowa women’s wrestling team is back in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the last time this season hosting the Iowa Duals, featuring Life University, the 2024 NAIA Duals Champions, and Missouri Valley College.

The duals will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun competed for Missouri Valley College and made the Senior Women’s National Team while still being a student.

The Hawkeyes clinched the NWCA National Duals title on Jan. 7, defeating King University in the semifinal round and top-seeded North Central College in the finals.

Freestyle matches are two three-minute periods. Takedowns can be worth two, four, or five points depending on the execution. Exposure points, which are achieved when a wrestler turns their opponent’s back to the mat, are two points apiece. Reversals and step-outs are a point each.

A wrestler earns five team points for a pin, four points for technical superiority or tech fall, which is when a competitor leads by 10 or more points at any point in the match, and three points for a decision.

An individual earns one team point if they score during a match but still lose via decision or technical superiority.

Sunday’s schedule:

1:30 p.m. | Life vs. Missouri Valley

FINAL: Life 33, Missouri Valley 13

2 p.m. | Iowa vs. Missouri Valley

FINAL: Iowa 42, Missouri Valley o

2:30 p.m. | Iowa vs. Life

FINAL: Iowa 35, Life 6

IOWA VS. MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE

101 POUNDS: No. 1 Emilie Gonzalez over Sage Beltran via fall

Period 1: Gonzalez scores a takedown in the first 15 seconds and then rolls her opponent over twice for exposure points to go up, 6-0. She earns another takedown and then forces Beltran to her back for the fall.

Gonzalez is now 11-1 this season.

Iowa 5, Missouri Valley 0

109 POUNDS: No. 2 Ava Bayless over Hailey Holland via technical fall

Period 1: Bayless started fast with two takedowns in the first 30 seconds. She stayed in control, racking up exposure points en route to a 10-0 tech fall.

If you blink, you might miss these matches.

Iowa 9, Missouri Valley 0

116 POUNDS: No. 3 Brianna Gonzalez over Lauren Lincoln via fall

Period 1: Gonzalez only needed 1:40 to take this one. She earned two feet-to-back takedowns and four exposure points to lead, 8-0. Then, the ref signaled for a fall and smacked his hand on the mat, putting Hawk fans on their feet.

Iowa 14, Missouri Valley 0

123 POUNDS: No. 3 Felicity Taylor over Ashley Whetzal via tech fall

Period 1: Taylor kept the Iowa train rolling with a 10-0 tech fall in 2:55. Taylor even got the last takedown with partially blocked eyesight, as her ponytail holder fell out and her hair was in her face.

Iowa 18, Missouri Valley 0

130 POUNDS: No. 10 Emily Frost over Chase Kiel via tech fall

Period 1: Frost gets on the board first after Kiel steps out of bounds. She then racked up 10 points in the next 2:10 to earn the tech fall and end yet another Iowa match in the first period.

Iowa 22, Missouri Valley 0

136 POUNDS: Lilly Luft over Anieseta Acosta via tech fall

With season-ending injuries to Iowa’s Nanea Estrella and Esther Han, Luft, a true freshman, will take the load at 136 pounds the rest of the season.

Period 1: Luft scores her first takedown with about 1:20 remaining. Acosta tried to take a shot at Luft’s legs, but the Hawkeye quickly swung around and got on top for a takedown. She then rolled Acosta over twice for exposure points. She rolled Acosta over again as time expired, but it didn’t count. Luft leads, 9-0.

Period 2: It takes 25 seconds for Luft to score another takedown and secure the match, 11-0.

Iowa 26, Missouri Valley 0

143 POUNDS: No. 4 Ella Schmit over Serenity De La Garza via tech fall

Period 1: Schmit runs out to the mat and absolutely dominates. Like I said earlier, if you blink, you might miss it. Schmit gets the 10-0 tech fall in 30 seconds.

Iowa 30, Missouri Valley 0

155 POUNDS: No. 9 Bella Mir over Elise Falcetti via tech fall

Period 1: Mir takes care of business, 10-0, in about two minutes. Mir rolled her opponent over twice to go up, 10-0, and was looking for the fall but did not finish.

Iowa 34, Missouri Valley 0

170 POUNDS: No. 3 Haley Ward over Kelani Corbett via decision

Period 1: Corbett steps out of bounds, giving a point to Ward. When the pair gets back to the center of the mat, Ward earns a takedown to give her a 3-0 advantage.

Period 2: Lots of hand fighting, but neither wrestler can get the other to the mat. Then, with about 10 seconds left, Ward scores a takedown. Missouri Valley gets an unsportsmanlike conduct call, handing Ward another point. The Hawkeye wins, 7-0.

Iowa 37, Missouri Valley 0

191 POUNDS: No. 9 Alivia White over Tylah Allen via fall

Period 1: Allen gets a passivity warning. A few seconds later, White caps off the dual meet with a fall.

IOWA VS. LIFE UNIVERSITY

101 POUNDS: No. 2 Sterling Dias over Devyn Gomez via tech fall

Period 1: Gomez steps out of bounds, point for Dias. Dias gets a takedown right before the pair goes out of bounds. Another takedown near the edge for Dias. Gomez steps out again, point for Dias. The Hawkeye gets another takedown in the final seconds and leads 8-0.

Period 2: Dias gets the winning takedown 59 seconds in for a 10-0 tech fall.

Iowa 4, Life 0

109 POUNDS: No. 2 Ava Bayless over Diana Gonzalez via tech fall

Period 1: Bayless with a two-point takedown in 15 seconds. From there, she rolls her opponent over four times to end the match in 40 seconds. Bayless wins, 10-0.

Iowa 8, Life 0

116 POUNDS: No. 3 Brianna Gonzalez over Ariana Martinez via fall

Period 1: Gonzalez scores a quick two points. Gonzalez tries to get the pin for about a minute before Martinez rolls back onto her stomach. Gonzalez goes right back in with the tilt and gets the fall with just under a minute remaining.

Iowa 13, Life 0

123 POUNDS: No. 3 Felicity Taylor over Anna Krejsa via tech fall

Period 1: Taylor goes up, 2-0, after Krejsa steps out twice. Taylor is awarded four points after taking her opponent directly to a “danger position” from the neutral position. Life challenges the call but loses, giving Taylor another point. Taylor scores a takedown to go up, 9-0, and then Krejsa steps out again to finish the match. Taylor wins, 10-0.

Iowa 17, Life 0

130 POUNDS: Sarah Savidge over No. 10 Emily Frost via tech fall.

Period 1: Savidge scores the first points of the day against the Hawkeyes with a two-point takedown. Savidge then picks Frost up and throws her on her back for four points, causing an “Ooooh” from the crowd. Frost steps out of bounds, point for Savidge. Frost loses, 11-0.

Iowa 17, Life 4

136 POUNDS: Lilly Luft over Zaynah McByrde via fall

Period 1: Luft wins a scramble and gets McBryde flat on her back for the pin, earning the loudest cheer of the day. Luft shows her excitement and hugs her coaches before heading to the tunnel.

Iowa 22, Life 4

143 POUNDS: No. 2 Reese Larramendy over Jamilah McBryde via decision

McBryde beat Larramendy, 13-5, at the 2023 Soldier Salute.

Period 1: Larramendy strikes first with a two-point takedown. McBryde steps out, point for Larramendy. McBryde strikes back with a two-point takedown. Larramendy leads, 3-2.

Period 2: McBryde steps out, point for Larramendy. The Hawkeye scores a two-point takedown, and McBryde answers with her own takedown. Larramendy picks McBryde up and drives her to the edge of the mat before putting her to the ground for four points. As time expires, Larramendy scores another two points to win, 12-4, and avenge her loss earlier this season.

Iowa 25, Life 5

155 POUNDS: No. 1 Marlynne Deede over Latifah McBryde via decision

Deede faced McBryde at the NWCA All-Star Classic in November 2023 and won, 8-3.

Period 1: McBryde leads, 1-0.

Period 2: Deede gains the lead with a two-point takedown. Deede earns a passivity point. Deede fights off any last shots and wins, 3-1.

Iowa 28, Life 6

170 POUNDS: No. 1 Kylie Welker over Margaret Graham via tech fall

Period 1: Welker almost instantly takes a shot at Graham’s legs, picks her up, and drives her to the edge of the mat for a takedown. Welker keeps her grip and flips Graham over quickly four times to end the match in 23 seconds.

Iowa 32, Life 6

191 POUNDS: No. 3 Jaycee Foeller over Madeline Welch via decision

Period 1: Two passivity warnings on Welch, so if she doesn’t score in the next 30 seconds, Foeller receives a point. Foeller leads, 1-0.

Period 2: Foeller holds on to win, 2-0, to end the dual meet.