The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Unimpaired Dry Bar closes in Iowa City
Ron DeSantis suspends campaign, endorses Trump almost a week post-Iowa caucuses
Iowa women’s wrestler Lilly Luft stepping up in first year
Photos: No. 1 Iowa women's wrestling hosts Iowa Duals
Q&A | Expert explains changes, rocky rollout of new FAFSA application
Advertisement

Iowa women’s wrestler Lilly Luft stepping up in first year

Luft earned a signature win over Life’s Zaynah McBryde during Sunday’s Iowa Duals.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
January 21, 2024
Iowa+head+coach+Clarissa+Chun+and+assistant+coach+Tonya+Verbeek+celebrate+Iowa%E2%80%99s+130-pound+Lilly+Luft+after+her+win+during+the+Iowa+Duals+between+NCAA-ranked+No.+1+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+wrestling%2C+NAIA-ranked+No.+1+Life+University%2C+and+Missouri+Valley+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Jan.+21%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Big+Reds%2C+42-0%2C+and+the+Running+Eagles%2C+35-6.
Grace Smith
Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun and assistant coach Tonya Verbeek celebrate Iowa’s 130-pound Lilly Luft after her win during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.

Though the Iowa women’s wrestling squad had never taken the mat until last November, wrestling fans and media knew that the Hawkeyes posed one of the most intimidating lineups in the country. 

Iowa quickly took the women’s wrestling world by storm, and currently sits at 13-0 after a dominating performance at the Iowa Duals on Sunday afternoon.

From an outsider’s perspective, it seems like this Hawkeye team has been cruising all season long, with no apparent issues on the inside. While that may be true, it certainly hasn’t all been easy, especially in the 136 pound weight class. 

Enter first-year Lilly Luft. 

Hailing from Charles City, Iowa, Luft came to Iowa City on a tear. In high school, she compiled an astonishing record of 125-6, while capturing three state championships. 

Despite this, she entered her freshman season buried in the 136 depth chart, behind experienced wrestlers such as Nanea Estrella and Esther Han. 

But, after rolling through the first few tournaments of the year, Estrella suffered a season-ending leg injury that was announced on Jan 11. The next day, Han announced via Instagram that she would be out the rest of the season due to a nagging arm injury that had plagued her over the previous three seasons. 

Though Iowa had lost two key wrestlers in one weight class, Chun knew that Luft was up for the task and put her into more of a lead role in the lineup. 

In her first big action at the Soldier Salute on Dec 30, Luft performed well but suffered a tough defeat to Zanynah McBryde of Life University. Despite the loss, Luft knew that she had an opportunity for revenge in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 

Needless to say, she got it on Sunday. 

With Iowa cruising to an early 17-3 lead against Life, Luft and McBryde went at it, but the first-year slowly began to put the pressure on McBryde, and jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead after the first period. 

Once the second frame began, it was all over for McBryde. 

Luft made a quick move and pinned McBryde in a heartbeat, producing the loudest roar of the day from the Hawkeye faithful. 

“There’s nothing else like competing in Carver,” Luft said. “It’s super surreal to have the fan base that we have and they’re just so supportive.” 

After the match, Luft was immediately surrounded by her teammates and shared an emotional moment with them. 

At the end of the day, Luft is thankful that she is a Hawkeye. 

“This year has been amazing as a whole, and competing with Iowa and the teammates that I have is a grind everyday. But, I’m really grateful to be here.” Luft said. 

She also credits her coaches and her talented teammates for helping mold her into a better wrestler. 

“The high-level experiences that my coaches have had has helped me grow, and it’s going to continue to happen over the next few years,” Luft said. 

“We push each other and we’re always trying to beat each other, but we know that it makes us stronger and better,” second-year Kylie Welker added. 

Luft’s talent is already well-known to Chun, but she is really happy to see her star first-year strike gold. 

“It’s great to see Lilly finally click today, and that was a smart, tactical approach against a strong opponent,” Chun said. 

Before each home match, Luft walks out to FloRida’s hit song “My House.” It’s only fitting, because she and her teammates have welcomed Carver-Hawkeye Arena as a second home. 

“I’ve been listening to that song since my high school years,” Luft said. “It’s the right song for me.”
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa celebrates a win during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.
Photos: No. 1 Iowa women's wrestling hosts Iowa Duals
Q&A | Expert explains changes, rocky rollout of new FAFSA application
Q&A | Expert explains changes, rocky rollout of new FAFSA application
Ohio State guard Emma Shumate, forward Rebeka Mikulášiková, and forward Taiyier Parks celebrate with fans on the court after a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 18 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 100-92.
Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball at No. 18 Ohio State
More in Sports
Iowa’s NCAA No. 2 143-pound Reese Larramendy shows off the tiger hawk after winning a match during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.
Iowa women's wrestler Reese Larramendy avenges loss to Life University's Jamilah McBryde
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes in for a layup during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 18 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.
Caitlin Clark scores season-high 45 points in No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball's overtime loss to No. 18 Ohio State
Iowa 170-pound Kylie Welker wins a match between North Central College 170-pound Yelena Makoyed during the finals round of the NWCA National Duals between No. 2 Iowa and North Central College on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Iowa defeated North Central College, 21-20.
Iowa women's wrestling closes home slate with duals against Life University and Missouri Valley College
More in Women's Wrestling
Iowa’s 130-pound Lily Luft shows off the tigerhawk during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.
No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling looks to keep momentum rolling at Iowa Duals
Iowa’s No. 2 136-pound Nanea Estrella waves to the crowd during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.
Iowa women's wrestler Nanea Estrella announces season-ending injury
Iowa wrestlers embrace after winning the NWCA National Duals title during the finals round of the NWCA National Duals between No. 2 Iowa and North Central College on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Iowa defeated North Central College, 21-20.
Photos: Women's wresting NWCA National Duals
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in