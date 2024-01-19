The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look to make statement win against Purdue
UI Hospitals and Clinics completes 10,000 robot-assisted surgeries
Iowa lawmakers affirm support for Israel, pro-Palestine protesters call for ceasefire
Reynolds shifts AEA reform following feedback, backlash
Iowa lawmakers introduce bill to revoke financial aid from students who support ‘terrorism’
Advertisement

Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look to make statement win against Purdue

Head coach Fran McCaffery and players discussed what needs to improve against the Boilermakers.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
January 19, 2024
Iowa+forward%2C+Payton+Sandfort+celebrates+a+point+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Nebraska+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Friday%2C+Jan.+12%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cornhuskers%2C+94-76.+
Shaely Odean
Iowa forward, Payton Sandfort celebrates a point during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 94-76.

The Iowa men’s basketball team appears to be finally hitting its stride as the schedule shifts to 2024 and Big Ten competition.

After starting the new year off with an 11-point road loss to Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes have rattled off three straight wins against conference foes Rutgers, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Such progress will be tested on Saturday afternoon when No. 2 Purdue visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena looking for a regular season sweep. 

The last time the two schools faced off was on Dec. 4, 2023, in Indianapolis, where star center Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 25 points and 12 rebounds in an 87-68 triumph. Iowa was held to 38.5 percent shooting from the floor while allowing Purdue to hit more than half of its field goal attempts, including 25 from inside the paint. 

“We didn’t play well,” head coach Fran McCaffery said of his squad’s prior performance during media availability on Thursday. “We didn’t rebound well, our defense was not what it needed to be. [Purdue] is a hard team to defend, but our defense was not connected at all.” 

Iowa second-year guard Josh Dix was more specific, explaining how the Hawkeyes need better help defense, in particular doubling Edey when the 7-foot-4, 300-pounder posts up. As for the offense, Dix said Iowa has to thrive in transition and play fast enough to prevent Purdue from applying its set defense. Last time around, the Hawkeyes scored 10 points on the fast break. 

While Edey is the main offensive juggernaut of the Big Ten’s second-best offense in terms of points per game (behind Iowa), the Boilermakers also feature solid outside shooting from guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, each of whom is firing at least 43 percent from deep. 

The key to Saturday’s contest could also come down to performance on the glass, where Purdue has the advantage. Snagging 41 rebounds per game, the Boilermakers sit sixth in the nation with an 11-rebound margin. Iowa, meanwhile, resides at 192nd in the category with a margin of zero. 

The last time Iowa played a home conference game while students were on campus was on Dec. 10, 2023 – a 10-point loss to Michigan. Only about two-thirds of the seating at Carver was full, but this time around, the Hawkeyes hope to see a better turnout for a nationally televised game. 

“There’s been a buzz on campus, people are excited with how well we’re playing,” Iowa first-year guard Brock Harding said. “So we’re going to expect a pretty packed crowd, a lot of students here, so we’re just going to try to keep the energy going for the whole game.” 

Ambidextrous athlete 

Harding caught plenty of eyes in the Hawkeyes’ previous game against Minnesota when he put a Golden Gopher defender on skates midway through the second half with a spin move on his way for a floater in the lane. When asked about the highlight on Thursday, the guard said he didn’t even realize his opponent was on the floor. 

“I hadn’t scored, so I had an open layup – we needed a big bucket and I thought I got the energy going, silenced the crowd a bit,” he said. 

As for his body control on the court, Harding said he’s always had speed on the hardwood, but sometimes his quickness led to turnovers early in his career. Now, the guard said he’s learned a lot about changing his pace, allowing him to make more effective plays. 

One of his most common moves to evade defenders – the crossover – is a tactic that comes easy to Harding, as the 19-year-old and right-handed shooter is no stranger to relying on his left. 

“Growing up, I used to be ambidextrous playing baseball [as a shortstop and pitcher],” he said. “I used to throw with both hands, hit with both hands. I write with my left hand, too … I used to be more left-handed than I am right-handed.” 
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Photo contributed by Taylor Vessel
UI Hospitals and Clinics completes 10,000 robot-assisted surgeries
Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, looks over documents during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Grassley has been in the house since 2007.
Iowa lawmakers affirm support for Israel, pro-Palestine protesters call for ceasefire
Governor Kim Reynolds opens the Faith and Freedom Presidential Town Hall at the Iowa Events Center on Sept. 16, 2023. The event had ten republican candidates speak for a crowd of over 1,000. Reynolds spoke to the audience about her work on changing laws around abortion and gender-affirming care.
Reynolds shifts AEA reform following feedback, backlash
More in Men's Basketball
Iowa fans wait to get into Carver-Hawkeye Arena during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 84-57.
Iowa men’s and women’s basketball play games through poor weather despite cancellations across the state
Iowa guard, Tony Perkins shoots the ball during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 94-76.
Point/Counterpoint | How many conference games will the Iowa men's basketball team win?
Jan 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Hawks in the NBA | Jan. 8-14
More in Sports
Iowa’s 130-pound Lily Luft shows off the tigerhawk during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.
No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling looks to keep momentum rolling at Iowa Duals
Courtney and Corelly Smith pose for a photo with interim Director of Athletics Beth Goetz during a watch party at Tin Roof in Orlando, Fla., to observe the matchup between No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball and Minnesota that took place in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 94-71.
Social media shows overwhelming support for hiring of Beth Goetz as UI athletic director
Interim Director of Athletics Chair Beth Goetz and Deputy Director of Athletics for External Relations Matt Henderson exit the conference room area after a press conference with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
Beth Goetz hired as UI's full-time athletic director
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in