The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men’s and women’s basketball play games through poor weather despite cancellations across the state.
‘Chicago Toughness:’ Guard Sydney Affolter brings unmatched energy to Iowa women’s basketball squad.
Asa Hutchinson drops primary bid following disappointing caucus results
Iowa City’s unionized employees receive bonus, wage increase
Heading into the new year, Iowa football boasts plenty of familiar faces
Advertisement

Opinion | The drinking age was once 19, and we should go back.

The drinking age in the U.S. was once 19 and setting it back to that age could be beneficial.
Byline photo of Caden Bell
Caden Bell, Opinions Columnist
January 16, 2024
A+server+reaches+for+a+drink+during+a+pep+rally+ahead+of+the+2024+Cheez-It+Citrus+Bowl+with+Iowa+and+Tennessee+fans+at+Pointe+Orlando+in+Florida+on+Sunday%2C+Dec.+31%2C+2023.+Both+the+Hawkeyes+and+Volunteers+hosted+spirit+squads%2C+marching+bands%2C+mascots%2C+and+more+during+the+two+hours+of+cheering+and+sunshine.
Ayrton Breckenridge
A server reaches for a drink during a pep rally ahead of the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with Iowa and Tennessee fans at Pointe Orlando in Florida on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Both the Hawkeyes and Volunteers hosted spirit squads, marching bands, mascots, and more during the two hours of cheering and sunshine.

The federal legal drinking age in the U.S. used to be 19 years old, but was raised due to public health concerns in 1984.

Nearly 40 years after the change, the U.S. stands out among its western peers because of its high drinking age.

We should take a measured step backward and lower the age back to 19 years old. This amendment would provide economic benefits, follow in the footsteps of many other countries around the world, and give rights back to its adult citizens.

Most European countries, such as France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, have set their legal drinking age at 18 years old. In Canada it is 19 years old, and in Mexico it is 18 years old. Our peers in other western countries are able to drink as soon as they become legal adults.

Why 19 and not 18 years old? Canada has their drinking age set at 19 to help prevent drinking in high school. With this one-year distinction, there would be fewer high schoolers with access to alcohol than if the age was set 18, meaning we can still make an effort to keep alcohol away from children.

Lowering the federal drinking age to 19 would mean that many people under the current legal drinking age of 21 who illegally obtain alcohol will not break the law. Fake IDs are often used to purchase alcohol and to get into bars. Getting caught with a fake ID can lead to a misdemeanor, a heavy fine, and up to one year in jail. Lowering the legal drinking age means that many 19- and 20-year-olds would not be exposed to that risk.

The original justification in raising the age was to reduce drunk driving related accidents. However, lowering the drinking age did not decrease the overall amount of car accidents involving alcohol, as found in a 2009 study. If the intended purpose of the law isn’t working, then all the law is doing is encouraging 19 and 20-year-olds to break it.

There are also potential economic benefits to lowering the age. If the age is lowered, it opens the market to more consumers. In a town like Iowa City, this would likely bring a huge influx in revenue for the many local bars, liquor shops, and restaurants. It would also increase tax revenue to the city which could spend the extra money on public works to the city, allowing it to potentially spend this extra money on public works.

In one study done by the National Youth Rights Association, they found that lowering the drinking age could make up to three billion dollars in revenue because of the increase from taxes and decrease in spending on enforcement of the law.

When the laws were first created, it was to reflect the voting age at the time, which was 21. In the U.S., 18-year-olds are legal adults allowed to vote and enlist in the military, yet they are still not trusted to drink responsibly.

Lowering the drinking age in the U.S. would put the U.S. on par with its international peers. Most countries in the western world agree that 18 to 19-year-olds should be able to drink.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.

 
More to Discover
More in Columns
City council member Mazahir Salih collects donations from caucus-goers during the Iowa Democratic caucuses at City High School in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
Opinion | Replace the caucuses
Opinion | Gen Z is changing work culture for good
Opinion | Gen Z is changing work culture for good
University of Northern Iowa students speak to protestors during a Iowa Board of Regents meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Several speakers stayed throughout the day to speak to the regents about recent discussions of ending funds for diversity equity and inclusion
Opinion | DEI programs are especially needed in Iowa
More in Opinions
University of Iowa student Thumini Dias watches snowfall for the first time on the UI campus in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. A snowstorm swept across Iowa on Jan. 9, and Iowa City reported 15 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. that day.
Point/Counterpoint | Should the university have more inclement weather days?
Former President Donald Trump speaks during Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. Trump spoke on topics varying from standing up to China, stopping President Joe Biden’s push for electric cars, strengthening the southern border, and ethanol in addition to other topics.
Live Updates | Iowa Caucus Results
Young woman taking a pill
Doc Is In | How to Remember to Take Your Medications
About the Contributors
Caden Bell, Opinions Columnist
(he/him/his)
Caden Bell is a third year transfer student student at The University of Iowa majoring in Ethnic and Public Policy. This is his first year at the The Daily Iowan.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in