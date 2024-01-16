The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Hawks in the NFL | Wild Card Round

Several former Hawkeyes made their playoff debuts.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
January 16, 2024
Jan+14%2C+2024%3B+Detroit%2C+Michigan%2C+USA%3B+Detroit+Lions+tight+end+Sam+LaPorta+%2887%29+runs+after+a+catch+during+the+first+half+of+a+2024+NFC+wild+card+game+against+the+Los+Angeles+Rams+at+Ford+Field.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Lon+Horwedel-USA+TODAY+Sports
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) runs after a catch during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Football alumni represented the University of Iowa in all but one game during the NFL’s first round of the playoffs. Thirteen Hawkeyes played throughout Wild Card Weekend.

Former Hawkeyes suited up in winning efforts for the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other past Iowa standouts finished their seasons with a first-round exit as members of the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In total, 10 Hawkeyes on active rosters advanced to the NFL’s Divisional Round after all Wild Card games were final.

Hawks make their playoff debuts

Rookies Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell, and Lukas Van Ness all had nice performances in their teams’ respective wins in the first round of the playoffs.

Van Ness recorded three tackles and a sack on quarterback Dak Prescott in the Green Bay Packers’ 48-32 win over the seven-point favorites Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay had a 27-7 lead on Dallas heading into the second half as Prescott threw two interceptions, one being a 64-yard touchdown by safety Darnell Savage.

Iowa linebacker from 2016 to 2019 Kristian Welch also recorded a tackle on the Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin in the third quarter. Former Iowa defensive tackle Chauncey Golston tied his season-high in tackles for the Cowboys on Sunday, finishing the game with four.

The Packers move on to face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers, where Van Ness will have the chance to face off against former Hawkeye George Kittle for the first time in his career.

Despite injuring his left knee in Detroit’s last regular season game — having his status remain uncertain all week up until the game — tight end Sam LaPorta caught three receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown in a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

LaPorta’s touchdown during the Rams game marked 10 on the season. He broke the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie tight end in Detroit’s Week 18 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell finished the game with five tackles as one of Detroit’s starting linebackers. Former Hawkeye and current Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson did a commendable job matching up against Lions Pro Bowl defensive end Aiden Hutchinson. However, the Michigan man was still able to get many pressures on quarterback Matt Stafford, sacking him twice.

Hail to the King

Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King led the team in tackles with 12 in the team’s 45-14 beatdown on the Cleveland Browns.

King signed with the Texans in late November after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been a significant addition for Houston, who are making their first playoff run since 2019. Since joining the team, King has made 47 tackles and has been solid returning punts.

King was on the Texans for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and recorded five interceptions for Houston during that time. The Texans will now travel to Baltimore to take on the No. 1 seed Ravens behind leading MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

Monday games

Micah Hyde put up three tackles for the Buffalo Bills in their 31-17 beating of the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday evening.

Defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa also had one pass deflection and a quarterback hit on Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph. The two teams were supposed to face off Saturday evening, but the game was postponed due to Buffalo experiencing extreme weather.

Former Hawkeye James Daniels also suited up for the Steelers at left guard, and he and the rest of the offensive line allowed 11 pressures and one sack and contributed to 324 total yards of offense to the Bills 368.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs protected quarterback Baker Mayfield in company to 420 total yards of offense and a 32-9 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles at home.

Buccaneers defensive lineman Anthony Nelson got to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts one time during Monday night’s game.
About the Contributor
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
