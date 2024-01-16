The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Fashion guide: Winter weather warmth, but stylish

Stay warm this season with this list of must-have fashion items.
Byline photo of Parker Jones
Parker Jones, Managing Editor
January 16, 2024
Ivy+Schaefer%2C+9%2C+and+Maddy+MacKenzie%2C+8%2C+climb+on+a+snow+fort+at+Longfellow+Elementary+School+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+January+11%2C+2024.+A+snowstorm+swept+across+Iowa+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+9+and+Iowa+City+reported+15+inches+of+snow+as+of+8+p.m.+that+day.
Grace Smith
Ivy Schaefer, 9, and Maddy MacKenzie, 8, climb on a snow fort at Longfellow Elementary School in Iowa City on Thursday, January 11, 2024. A snowstorm swept across Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and Iowa City reported 15 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. that day.

The secret to staying warm and looking cute is always layers. Here are 10 crucial garments to ensure you stay warm in Iowa this winter, especially during a negative 40 degree Fahrenheit windchill.

Winter coat

Every warm winter outfit must be built around its centerpiece: the coat. Whether your preference is a classic puffer jacket, a sleek trench coat, or a full-on expedition parka, this vital item should keep you warm, but shouldn’t draw too much attention from the rest of your winter fit. A mid-thigh or knee-length coat is best to keep those buns toasty, with a neutral color to ensure you can wear it with a variety of other garments.

Fleece-lined leggings or long johns

Thick fleece-lined leggings or classic long-john underwear are a necessity when it comes to staying insulated. They don’t matter much on the fashion spectrum as an under-layer, so feel free to get funky with the patterns and colors here.

Snow pants or non-ripped jeans

If you are going on a particularly snowy trek, snow pants are the best to keep you dry. Otherwise, non-ripped jeans are the way to go. Although the worn, distressed look has conquered the denim landscape, quality is preferred when it comes to warmth.

Wool sweater

Wool is one of the warmest fabrics on the market today. A cute pattern or unassuming striped woolen sweater is a must-have staple of any winter outfit.

Flannel

Here is where the layers really kick into gear. Flannels are some of the most adaptable fashion items and are a good way to get that extra layer of warmth against the cold winter wind. As a plus, they immediately make a cute fit after shedding your outer coat.

Carhartt beanie or hat

Carhartts have dominated the beanie market in recent seasons, making them a critical item to have this winter. However, any warm winter hat that covers your ears is a must.

Thick scarf or mask

Keep your face toasty with any decent quality scarf, or even a cloth face mask to prevent your nose and cheeks from frosting over. Matching this garment to your hat is optional, but definitely recommended.

Gloves: fingerless or bust

This is the era of the smartphone, which means all gloves must be fingerless or phone accessible. Again, matching these to your hat or scarf is a sure-fire way to upgrade your fit.

Thick fuzzy socks

Make sure your toes stay warm with a thick pair of soft, fuzzy socks. This is another opportunity to have fun with patterns or colors, as they likely won’t be seen by any fellow passersby trudging through the winter winds.

Snow-proof boots

Topping off this list is a good old pair of snow boots. I am a fan of classic Timberlands, but any durable rubber-soled boot will do.
