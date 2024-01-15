The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa men's basketball earns road victory over Minnesota, 86-77, for third conference win of season
Iowa tight end Erick All declares for NFL Draft
Live updates | No. 3 Iowa men's wrestling returns home to battle No. 10 Minnesota
Iowa women's basketball notebook | No. 2 Hawkeyes welcome Wisconsin, visit No. 18 Ohio State
Jacob Meloan's FIJI-related lawsuit dismissed by courts
Iowa tight end Erick All declares for NFL Draft

All ended his Iowa career with 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
January 15, 2024
Iowa+right+end+Erick+All+and+running+back+Leshon+Williams+celebrate+a+touchdown+from+All+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+All+had+34+receiving+yards+and+scored+a+two-point+conversion.
Grace Smith
Iowa right end Erick All and running back Leshon Williams celebrate a touchdown from All during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.

Iowa tight end Erick All announced Monday on social media that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

After four seasons with Michigan, where he caught 54 passes for 565 yards and helped lead the Wolverines to the 2021 College Football Playoff, All transferred to Iowa.

All was one of the top receiving targets on the Iowa offense, along with TE Luke Lachey, before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the seventh game of the season against Wisconsin.

In All’s Instagram post, he specifically thanked Lachey for picking him up at “the butt crack of dawn” and bringing him to football practice every day.

“Probably the best guy I know,” All wrote of Lachey, who announced he will return to Iowa next season.

All also thanked former Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz for teaching him “a new side of the game [he] really didn’t know [he] had” and head coach Kirk Ferentz for “allowing [him] to be a Hawkeye.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone who loves the game as much as you,” All wrote of Kirk Ferentz. “I know you will forever be in my corner without any doubt in the world.”

All ended his Iowa career with 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
