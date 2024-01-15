Iowa tight end Erick All declares for NFL Draft

Iowa tight end Erick All announced Monday on social media that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

After four seasons with Michigan, where he caught 54 passes for 565 yards and helped lead the Wolverines to the 2021 College Football Playoff, All transferred to Iowa.

All was one of the top receiving targets on the Iowa offense, along with TE Luke Lachey, before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the seventh game of the season against Wisconsin.

In All’s Instagram post, he specifically thanked Lachey for picking him up at “the butt crack of dawn” and bringing him to football practice every day.

“Probably the best guy I know,” All wrote of Lachey, who announced he will return to Iowa next season.

All also thanked former Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz for teaching him “a new side of the game [he] really didn’t know [he] had” and head coach Kirk Ferentz for “allowing [him] to be a Hawkeye.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone who loves the game as much as you,” All wrote of Kirk Ferentz. “I know you will forever be in my corner without any doubt in the world.”

All ended his Iowa career with 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.