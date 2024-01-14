Iowans, Republican presidential candidates brace for record cold caucuses

On a night that promises political intrigue, 2024 Republican presidential candidates and Iowa caucusgoers must also brace for a record-cold caucus.

According to the National Weather Service’s website, temperatures in Iowa City on Monday will be between -3 degrees Fahrenheit and -15 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperatures will be between -1 degrees Fahrenheit and -17 degrees Fahrenheit in Des Moines.

These temperatures will make this the coldest caucus since 1972, according to the Des Moines Register. In 1972, the temperatures reached a low of -26 degrees Fahrenheit and a high of 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

In some areas on Monday, the wind chill is expected to go as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the National Weather Service, exposure to the wind chill at that temperature could give an individual frostbite in roughly 30 minutes, and less if it’s colder.

University of Iowa political professor Tim Hagle said the weather could lead to a lower turnout among older voters.

“You may have some of those folks that may decide to not go out,” Hagle said. “But on the other hand, the older voters are also the ones that are usually the most determined to vote.”

Hagle also said although younger voters typically turn out in lower numbers, the move to make classes on Tuesday virtual could provide a boost to turnout amongst college voters.

“It’s hard to say which group of voters is going this is going to affect,” Hagle said.

Ahead of Monday, candidates have still been campaigning around the state in a last-ditch effort to appeal to voters. But as blizzards and other winter storms descended upon Iowa, dozens of campaign stops and events were canceled.

And some candidates have even started telling caucus-goers to prepare for the cold. A message from former President Donald Trump’s campaign reminded voters to “Don’t forget to dress VERY warm.”