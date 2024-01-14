Iowa City postpones Martin Luther King Jr. Day events due to cold weather

The City of Iowa City announced Sunday that it postponed all of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service events due to “dangerously cold temperatures.”

According to the announcement, events will be rescheduled for February to be part of Black History Month.

The city originally planned for a peace march to take place Monday at 9:30 a.m., starting from the United Action for Youth at 1700 S. First Ave., No. 14, and ending at Mercer Park Aquatic Center at 2701 Bradford Dr.

The march would be followed by a celebratory program at Mercer Park Gymnasium which was set to include entertainment performances, speakers, and a free lunch.

Other activities offered were “painting and decorating Little Libraries” and creating “Literacy Kits.”

The events were part of the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr., Celebration of Human Rights Week, which the announcement wrote is a collaborative effort between the city, Black Voices Project, the University of Iowa, and nonprofit agencies.

Besides the city’s event, there are other events still planned for Monday. This includes a free screening of the film “Rustin” by FilmScene, and lectures being hosted by the UI throughout the week.

Also being held Monday is the 2024 Republican presidential caucus.