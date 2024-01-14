The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Jacob Meloan’s FIJI-related lawsuit dismissed by courts
Iowa City, Johnson County continue to face severe weather conditions
How to follow the Daily Iowan’s coverage of the Iowa caucuses
Trump dominates, Haley surges support in latest Iowa poll
Iowans, Republican presidential candidates brace for record cold caucuses
Advertisement

How to follow the Daily Iowan’s coverage of the Iowa caucuses

The Daily Iowan will have dozens of reporters, photographers, and DITV reporters covering candidate’s watch parties and local caucuses.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
January 14, 2024
Attendees+wait+for+speakers+to+walk+onto+the+stage+during+former+President+Donald+Trump%E2%80%99s+Commit+to+Caucus+Rally+at+Des+Moines+Area+Community+College+in+Newton%2C+Iowa+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+6%2C+2024.+The+Iowa+caucuses+take+place+on+Jan.+15.+Supporters+filled+the+back+of+the+room+as+attendees+without+reserved+seats+were+asked+to+watch+in+a+separate+room.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Attendees wait for speakers to walk onto the stage during former President Donald Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. Supporters filled the back of the room as attendees without reserved seats were asked to watch in a separate room.

Iowa caucusgoers will brave the frigid temperatures on Monday to cast their vote in party primary to choose the next GOP presidential nominee. 

The Daily Iowan will have dozens of reporters, photographers, and DITV reporters covering candidates’ watch parties and local precinct caucuses. 

To learn more on how to caucus and to learn more about the candidates visit The Daily Iowan’s 2024 Caucus Guide

Aprenda cómo participar en el caucus aquí.

The Daily Iowan talked with political scientists about the state of the race: The Iowa caucuses: A race for second place

Visit dailyiowan.com for the most up-to-date coverage of the Iowa caucuses on Monday. 

Follow the Daily Iowan on X, formerly Twitter, @TheDailyIowan

Follow the DI’s reporters reporting from Des Moines, on X, formerly Twitter: 

  • Liam Halawith, Politics Editor @liam_halawith 
  • Natalie Miller, Politics Reporter @nataliem_14 
  • Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter @roxyekberg 
  • Alejandro Rojas, News Editor @arojas2024 

For Johnson County based coverage of the Iowa caucuses, follow: 

  • Jack Moore, Assistant News Editor @Jackmoore_004
  • Isabelle Foland, News Reporter @FolandIsabelle 
  • Grace Olson, News Reporter @gracekolssson
  • Shreya Reddy, News Reporter @Shreya_s_rr
More to Discover
More in Iowa Caucuses
Former President Donald Trump speaks during Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. Three years earlier on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the capitol to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
Trump dominates, Haley surges support in latest Iowa poll
University of Iowa student Thumini Dias watches snowfall for the first time on the UI campus in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. A snowstorm swept across Iowa on Jan. 9, and Iowa City reported 15 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. that day.
Iowans, Republican presidential candidates brace for record cold caucuses
Former President Donald Trump speaks during Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. Trump brought up Jan. 6, 2021, but said the real threat to democracy was President Joe Biden. 
Trump hints at vice president choice at Des Moines Fox News town hall
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in