Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 14 Indiana

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Grace Smith and Emily Nyberg
January 13, 2024

No. 3 Iowa defeated No. 14 Indiana, 84-57, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday night.

After arriving around 10 a.m. in Cedar Rapids amidst concern of fans and media members that the team wouldn’t make it because of the weather, Indiana jumped right in to start the game and held their own, scoring 17 points compared to Iowa’s 19. But, for the next three quarters, the Hawkeyes out-scored the Hoosiers for the remaining quarters of the game.

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers in points with 16, but that wasn’t enough to stop Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and her 30.

Last season, Clark scored an astonishing 3-pointer at the buzzer ending the game while fans jumped from their seats to cheer for the Hawkeyes that resulted in an 86-85 win over No. 2 Indiana. This year, Iowa scored 15 points off of fast breaks, 16 points off turnovers, and amassed 28 points in the paint.

Also, Iowa guard Kate Martin became the 43rd athlete in program history to accumulate 1,000 career points.

The Hawkeyes face Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16 inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Emily Nyberg
Iowa fans walk through the snow into Carver-Hawkeye Arena before a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The UI issued a Hawk Alert around 2 p.m. Saturday with a National Weather Service wind chill warning from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. The Hawk Alert statement said a -40 degree wind chill would occur and frostbite within 10 minutes of being outside is possible.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
