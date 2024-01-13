Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 14 Indiana

No. 3 Iowa defeated No. 14 Indiana, 84-57, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday night.

After arriving around 10 a.m. in Cedar Rapids amidst concern of fans and media members that the team wouldn’t make it because of the weather, Indiana jumped right in to start the game and held their own, scoring 17 points compared to Iowa’s 19. But, for the next three quarters, the Hawkeyes out-scored the Hoosiers for the remaining quarters of the game.

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers in points with 16, but that wasn’t enough to stop Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and her 30.

Last season, Clark scored an astonishing 3-pointer at the buzzer ending the game while fans jumped from their seats to cheer for the Hawkeyes that resulted in an 86-85 win over No. 2 Indiana. This year, Iowa scored 15 points off of fast breaks, 16 points off turnovers, and amassed 28 points in the paint.

Also, Iowa guard Kate Martin became the 43rd athlete in program history to accumulate 1,000 career points.

The Hawkeyes face Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16 inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.