Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland will not return to Hawkeyes next season

According to David Eickholt, Iowa and Copeland mutually parted ways.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
January 12, 2024
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland waits for questions from the media during Iowa football media day at Iowa football’s practice field on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland will not return to the Hawkeyes in 2024, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Copeland has been Iowa’s wide receiver coach since 2017, joining the staff after four seasons at Northern Illinois. According to David Eickholt, Iowa and Copeland mutually parted ways.

This past season, Hawkeye wideouts combined for 754 yards on 76 catches. Wide receivers accounted for three of Iowa’s 20 touchdowns. Sixth-year Nico Ragaini led the WR unit with 31 receptions for 255 yards but did not score.

In comparison, Michigan wideout Roman Wilson, who helped the Wolverines defeat Iowa, 26-0, in the Big Ten title game and win a national championship, recorded 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 48 receptions.

The Hawkeyes have yet to announce who their new offensive coordinator will be. Former OC Brian Ferentz was let go from the program after the Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeye offense averaged 235.4 yards and 15.4 points per game in 2023, ranking 133rd and 130th in the FBS, respectively.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
