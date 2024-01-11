Iowa women’s wrestler Nanea Estrella announces season-ending injury

Iowa women’s wrestler Nanea Estrella announced Thursday via Instagram that she suffered a season-ending leg injury.

The third-ranked 136-pounder opened the season with a tech fall over East Stroudsburg’s Zoe Gress and a fourth-place finish at the Princeton Open.

She then cruised through Iowa’s first-ever dual meet inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena with three tech falls over wrestlers from Lindenwood, Sacred Heart, and Presbyterian, earning her USA Wrestling’s Athlete of the Week.

Estrella was one of eight Hawkeyes to compete at Senior Nationals from Dec. 15-17, but her tournament was cut short when she medically forfeited her match against Lexi Basham. Estrella has not wrestled since.

“As I work through my recovery, I will continue to carry on the “for her” mindset my team has embedded into our culture and strive to be better for the future athletes of our sport, my resilient team, and for me,” Estrella wrote. “See you on the mat next season, Hawks.”