The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Ramaswamy, DeSantis stop in Cedar Rapids amid pre-caucus barnstorm
Photos: Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro forgoes NFL Draft, will return to Iowa for sixth season
Photos: Florida Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa men's basketball earns first conference win of season with nine-point triumph over Rutgers
Advertisement

Iowa women’s wrestling squad wins NWCA National Duals title in program’s first season

The Hawkeyes used a critical pin from Marlynne Deede and a passivity point to squeak out a one point victory over North Central College in the finals.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
January 7, 2024
Iowa+wrestlers+embrace+after+winning+the+NWCA+National+Duals+title+during+the+finals+round+of+the+NWCA+National+Duals+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+North+Central+College+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+6%2C+2024.+Iowa+defeated+North+Central+College%2C+21-20.+
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa wrestlers embrace after winning the NWCA National Duals title during the finals round of the NWCA National Duals between No. 2 Iowa and North Central College on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Iowa defeated North Central College, 21-20.

The Iowa women’s wrestling squad clinched the national dual championship at the NWCA National Duals in Cedar Falls, Iowa, over the weekend. 

The Hawkeyes defeated King University in the semifinal round, before advancing to the finals against North Central College, who won last season’s event. 

Iowa defeated North Central by a narrow score of 21-20 to clinch the national title in its first season as a program. 

“This is what we want for women’s wrestling. It was a very competitive match, and to have two top programs battling is what is good for the sport,” Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun told Hawkeye Sports. 

Semifinals 

Iowa got off to a fast start in the semifinal match against King, and the momentum carried the Hawkeyes to a 31-8 victory. 

Sterling Dias knocked off Mia Zuniga in the 101 match to give Iowa an early advantage. Ava Bayless responded with a win over Danielle Garcia via decision to pad the Hawkeyes’ lead. 

Brianna Gonzalez and Felicity Talor earned victories via decision at 116 and 123 pounds, respectively.

Iowa then hit a speed-bump as King’s Victoria Baez-Dilone handed the Hawkeyes their first defeat of the day with a dominating victory over Emily Frost.  

The Tornado continued their sudden surge when Claire DiCugno dispatched Lilly Luft via technical fall. 

But, Reese Larramendy showed some resilience and got Iowa back on the winning side with a 7-0 triumph over Yasmine Oliveira. 

From there, the Hawkeyes put the dual on cruise control to clinch a spot in the finals. 

National champs 

In the other semifinal, No. 1 seeded North Central College handily defeated McKendree University, 32-9, to advance to the finals. 

The highly-anticipated bout between the Cardinals and No. 2 Hawkeyes didn’t disappoint as it came down to the wire. 

Dias got the Iowa faithful on its feet with a dominating 11-0 victory over Maddie Avila to give the Hawks an early lead. Dias finished the weekend 4-0. 

Bayless joined the party with a win over Jaslynn Gallegos at 109 pounds. It looked like the Hawkeyes would take over the dual, a common theme of this season. 

But, the Cardinals had other ideas. 

Sydney Petzinger got North Central on the board with a win over Brianna Gonzalez in the 116 bout. At 123 pounds, top-ranked Amani Jones knocked off Felicity Taylor, 12-3, to give the Cardinals more momentum. 

Frost and Luft lost their respective matches at 130 and 136, and the Hawkeyes were officially in some trouble, with only a few bouts to go. 

But, Iowa had some fight left in them. 

Larramendy dispatched Alara Boyd at 143 pounds, and Marlynne Deede fed off of the surge with a critical fall over London Houston. 

At 170, Kylie Welker defeated Yelena Makoyed, 11-3, to give Iowa a 20-17 lead and set up the biggest bout of the day. 

The 191 battle between Jaycee Foeller and NC’s Traeh Haynes was one-sided, as Haynes earned a 6-1 victory. 

But, Foeller picked up a crucial passivity point, which may occur when one’s opponent is not actively attempting to score or fleeing the mat. This allowed the Hawkeyes to cross the finish line 21-20 and clinch the national championship. In freestyle wrestling, an individual can earn a team point if they lose a match by decision or technical superiority but still score. 

Though Iowa looked dead in the water for a while, Chun emphasized how hard her wrestlers work every day. The Hawkeyes lost five matches but recorded a point in all 10, showing a resilience that has defined this group all season.

“Every point matters,” Chun said. “Without Marlynne’s pin or Jaycee’s passivity point, who knows what could have happened. Any team can win on any given day, and today was our day.”
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Iowa wrestlers embrace after winning the NWCA National Duals title during the finals round of the NWCA National Duals between No. 2 Iowa and North Central College on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Iowa defeated North Central College, 21-20.
Photos: Women's wresting NWCA National Duals
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Parker spoke highly to reporters about Higgins, saying the linebacker makes important in-the-moment calls on the field. “Thats the beauty about having really another coach on the field. And thats what Jay put himself in and thats why hes such a good player.”
DITV Sports: Iowa's Defense prepares for Tennessee's new starting quarterback
Iowa City Police Department vehicles are seen on July 9, 2019.
UI police investigate shots fired on South Van Buren Street
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in