The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball squeezes by powerful Michigan State team with buzzer-beater from Caitlin Clark
Iowa men's basketball stumbles late against No. 21 Wisconsin, falling in an 82-73 defeat
X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football's Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee
Grading Iowa football's Citrus Bowl performance against Tennessee
Citrus Bowl Column | Iowa's 10-win regular season is nothing to sneeze at, but ineptitude against top teams foreboding sign
Advertisement

No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball squeezes by powerful Michigan State team with buzzer-beater from Caitlin Clark

Clark finished with 40 points.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
January 2, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+shoots+a+three-pointer+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+in+a+sold-out+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+2%2C+2023.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a three-pointer during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball team squeezed by a powerful Michigan State Spartans team, 76-73, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night — with a buzzer-beating three from Caitlin Clark.

The Hawkeyes tonight returned to their usual starting lineup they’ve used this season, guards Molly Davis and Gabbie Marshall supporting Clark and guard Kate Martin and forward Hannah Stuelke.

Clark finished the game with 40 points on 14-of-34 from the field and 8-of-20 from deep, capped off by a logo three at the horn to win the game and extend the Hawkeyes’ win streak to 11.

The Spartans — the third-highest scoring offense in Division I women’s basketball — got out to a quick 8-0 lead early on, pushing the pace in transition and taking advantage of two Clark turnovers.

But the Hawkeyes got some fuel from the Carver crowd on a 12-0 run to respond, capped off by a beautiful Clark pass for a Martin layup and a massive three from Marshall to force a Spartan timeout.

Iowa started to show a zone defense toward the end of the quarter as the Michigan State defense often collapsed on Stuelke when she got touches down low, but a pair of Hawkeye steals for transition layups put the Black and Gold up eight at 25-17 moving into the second.

Three costly Iowa turnovers to open the second quarter kept Michigan State within arm’s length — until Clark took over. A pair of deep threes and a smooth pass to guard Sydney Affolter put the Hawkeyes up nine moving toward the halfway mark of the quarter.

But the Spartans did not go away, attacking the Hawkeye defense with aggression and capitalizing on its exhaustion for a 37-35 lead going into halftime.

Nail-biting back-and-forth

The Spartans and Hawkeyes went back and forth to open the second half, the offensive efficiency slowing down as both teams got scrappy and physical on their respective defensive ends.

Michigan State’s consistent attack into the paint helped the Spartans pull ahead to a small lead for much of that third quarter. But with Hawkeye fans on their feet, Clark hit a pullback three for her 100th-career 20-point game and a one-point deficit to the Spartans.

And another Clark catch-and-shoot three from the left corner tied Iowa and Michigan State at 55 apiece for the final quarter of play.

The Hawkeyes remained strong on the offensive end as they attacked the Spartans’ physicality down low to open the fourth, but another Clark deep ball put Iowa up seven as the game got a bit chippy on the other end.

But with another Clark turnover — her sixth of the night — the Spartans converted it into a three to shrink the Hawkeyes’ lead to one, but Clark got one back with another three before Michigan State responded to tie the game at 71.

A huge Clark block that quite literally punched the ball into the floor made for an Iowa timeout with 30 seconds left, and a pair of Davis free throws put Iowa up two more before Michigan State yet again responded to tie the game.

With 20 seconds left, Stuelke found Clark at the top of the key, who took one dribble left, stepped back deep behind the three-point arc to the logo, and drilled it for game. Onions. Hawks win.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will next take a plane ride across the country to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a contest with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-10 this season, falling to Purdue in a heartbreaking 77-76 loss on Tuesday night.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball during a women’s basketball game between No.4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ramblers, 98-69. Clark completed 17 rebounds.
Iowa women's basketball enters 2024 on 10-game win streak with win over Minnesota
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke goes in for a layup during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ramblers, 98-69. Stuelke played for 25 minutes.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes face tests in Minnesota, Michigan State to resume Big Ten play
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins answers a question during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Higgins spoke to reporters about his return to Iowa next season. “Over the last four years, I built a great relationship with obviously my teammates and the coaching staff that the University of Iowa has,” Higgins said. “…I just felt like if I came back another year, I could be a better football player.”
Linebacker Jay Higgins to forego NFL Draft, return to Iowa next season
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball extends to 12-1 with 98-69 win over Loyola-Chicago, triple-double from Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs and greets fans during game two of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase between No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball and Cleveland State at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Vikings, 104-75.
Caitlin Clark drops 38 in homecoming at Wells Fargo Arena as Iowa stomps Cleveland State, 104-75
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles after shooting a three-pointer during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Wisconsin at a sold-out Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.
Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark signs NIL deal with Gatorade
More in Featured
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava carries the ball during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football suffers worst-ever bowl loss, falling, 35-0, to Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Fans walk into the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl FanFest at Tinker Field next to Camping World Stadium before the matchup between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl FanFest & Pregame
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during a press conference with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Heupel at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. There are so many people that go into reestablishing the foundational pieces of one of the greatest programs in the history of college football, and we have to continue to grow, Heupel said.
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Tennessee in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in