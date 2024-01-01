The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa football safety Xavier Nwankpa reflects on sophomore season, one of growth amidst difficulty
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Iowa and Tennessee pep rallies
Iowa men’s wrestling secures eight individual champions, team title at Soldier Salute
Photos: 2023 - Year in Photos
'We’re in worse shape’: Kirk Ferentz criticizes current state of college football ahead of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against Tennessee.
DITV Sports: Hawkeye Fans Swarm Pep Rally In Downtown Orlando

DITV Sports Reporter Max von Gries attends the Hawkeye Fan Pep Rally before the Hawks big matchup against the Volunteers.
Byline photo of Max von Gries
Max von Gries, DITV Sports Reporter
January 1, 2024
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel enter the room during a press conference with Ferentz and Heupel at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. Sorry to say two years later, we are in worse shape than we were two years ago. I did not think that was possible, Ferentz said.
DITV Sports: Kirk Ferentz believes there needs to be a major change in College Football.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during a press conference with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Heupel at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. There are so many people that go into reestablishing the foundational pieces of one of the greatest programs in the history of college football, and we have to continue to grow, Heupel said.
DITV Sports: Hawkeyes discuss importance of a Citrus Bowl win
Iowa wide receiver Xavier Nwankpa celebrates after completing a tackle during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. Nwankpa had eight total tackles.
Iowa football safety Xavier Nwankpa reflects on sophomore season, one of growth amidst difficulty
Athletes and children ride a roller coaster during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
DITV Sports: Iowa Football enjoys day off with the kids at Fun Spot America
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey speaks with members of the media following his announcement of coming back to Iowa next season during an event at Topgolf before the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Hawkeyes and Volunteers match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
DITV Sports: Luke Lachey announces his return to Hawkeyes
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks into a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Ferentz met with members of the media ahead of his last game with the Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. ET.
DITV Sports: Brian Ferentz prepares for final game as Iowa Offensive coordinator
The Hawkeye Marching Band performs during a pep rally ahead of the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with Iowa and Tennessee fans at Pointe Orlando in Florida on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Both the Hawkeyes and Volunteers hosted spirit squads, marching bands, mascots, and more during the two hours of cheering and sunshine.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Iowa and Tennessee pep rallies
Iowa’s 197-pound Zach Glazier wrestles Columbia’s Jack Wehmeyer at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Iowa men’s wrestling secures eight individual champions, team title at Soldier Salute
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark laughs while receiving the AP Player of the Year award during a 2023 NCAA Final Four press conferences and open practices at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Photos: 2023 - Year in Photos
About the Contributors
Max von Gries, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Maximilian von Gries is a sports reporter for DITV. He is currently a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Recreation Management. He has been with DITV since the beginning of his sophomore year.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
