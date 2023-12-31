Iowa football safety Xavier Nwankpa reflects on sophomore season, one of growth amidst difficulty

ORLANDO, Fla. – Almost one year ago Monday, Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa had himself a game to remember. Starting in his first-ever college football contest during Iowa’s Music City Bowl matchup against Tennessee on Jan. 1, 2023, the five-star recruit made a name for himself fairly quickly.

With just over 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter against the Wildcats, Nwankpa, who hails from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, snagged a pass from quarterback Destin Wade and hit the jets, dashing 52 yards for a score: the Hawkeyes’ second defensive touchdown of the day in what would become a 21-0 victory.

According to Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris, the Hawkeyes had seen consistent film of Kentucky running a play with a dig and a post route. Harris explained how he told Nwankpa that such an event would occur again – and when Wade overthrew the dig route, Nwnakpa was there to capitalize.

“I was telling him it was coming at some point, and that’s when he got it – just a crazy play,” Harris said of his teammate on Friday.

Nwankpa already had high expectations from fans, as he entered Iowa City as the Hawkeyes’ highest-ever recruit, per 247 Sports, and his play against the Wildcats gave the Black and Gold faithful plenty of optimism for what he could do in his sophomore season.

Iowa fans needed this play more than most realize. Highest rated recruit in school history with the pick six. Pencil freshman Xavier Nwankpa in as the Hawkeyes starting safety for the next two years. He feels like a future NFL All-Pro.pic.twitter.com/pmNGaWnmXd — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) December 31, 2022

That campaign, however, didn’t come without some roadblocks.

The Southeast Polk High School graduate finished his first year at Iowa with 12 total tackles, two pass defenses, and the aforementioned interception. This season, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has started 11 games and has nearly quadrupled his tackle total with 41. Yet the safety only added three more pass defenses and one pick, which came in the season-opener against Utah State.

Essentially, Nwankpa’s first two career starts were arguably his most productive, but he isn’t taking too much stock in the numbers.

“I feel like I’ve progressed well this year. Started the year a little nervous, but have bounced back from the beginning of the year,” Nwankpa said in post-practice media availability on Wednesday. “I’m just getting more comfortable with making the calls, playing with the guys, and just trusting each other.”

In Week 5 this season against Michigan State, Nwankpa put up a career-high eight tackles and then followed up that performance with six more the next week against Purdue. Yet on Oct. 14 against Wisconsin, the safety added another element he had to adjust to.

Nwankpa said he fractured a bone in his right thumb after making a tackle against the Badgers, and for the rest of the regular season, including the Big Ten Championship, wore a protective cast.

The safety admitted that it wasn’t easy to catch the ball while wearing the cast, but added that he still performed what “[Iowa defensive coordinator Phil] Parker needed me to do,” so there were never any serious talks about him sitting out.

After the contest against the Badgers, Nwankpa never got his hands on the football, notching no pass defenses, but in the eyes of Parker, those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s been playing with a little better leverage, and his ability to get to the ball is a little better,” the coach said of Nwankpa. “The change of direction has improved. So I’m really pleased with the way he’s going.”

Harris heaped similar praise on Nwankpa, specifically in terms of maturity, describing how the safety has done a good job of establishing a routine and staying consistent with his practice and training.

Back in the bowl game against Kentucky, Nwankpa and the Hawkeyes were going up against a freshman quarterback making their first collegiate start. This time around versus Tennessee, Nwankpa will be placed in the same situation, as the Volunteers will place first-year Nico Iamaleava under center at Camping World Stadium. For the safety, the goals are just as obvious.

“We’re going to try to reciprocate that, just go around and make some more plays,” Nwankpa said with a smile.