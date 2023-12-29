The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
‘More Work to be Done:’ Iowa football tight end Luke Lachey will return to Iowa next season

Following the Hawkeyes’ practice in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, the team posted on social media the announcement of his return for a fifth season.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
December 29, 2023
Iowa+tight+end+Luke+Lachey+watches+his+teammates+celebrate+a+win+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+Lachey+sustained+an+ankle+injury+in+the+first+quarter+of+the+game.
Grace Smith
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey watches his teammates celebrate a win during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Lachey sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of the game.

Iowa football tight end Luke Lachey will return to the Hawkeyes next season. The junior played in only three games in the fall, suffering a season-ending right ankle injury in the first quarter in Week 3 against Western Michigan. 

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Lachey was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele and caught 10 passes for 131 yards this season. 

Last season, Lachey appeared in all 13 contests, starting six games at tight end and amassing 28 receptions, 398 yards, and four touchdowns. 

Back in November, Athlon Sports projected Lachey as an early Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft, but with the tight end’s decision already made, such prognostications will be subject to change as Lachey will don the Black and Gold for another season. 
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
