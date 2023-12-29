‘More Work to be Done:’ Iowa football tight end Luke Lachey will return to Iowa next season

Iowa football tight end Luke Lachey will return to the Hawkeyes next season. The junior played in only three games in the fall, suffering a season-ending right ankle injury in the first quarter in Week 3 against Western Michigan.

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Lachey was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele and caught 10 passes for 131 yards this season.

Last season, Lachey appeared in all 13 contests, starting six games at tight end and amassing 28 receptions, 398 yards, and four touchdowns.

Back in November, Athlon Sports projected Lachey as an early Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft, but with the tight end’s decision already made, such prognostications will be subject to change as Lachey will don the Black and Gold for another season.