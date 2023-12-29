The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl hosts Topgolf event for Hawkeyes and Volunteers
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeye players discuss major decisions while coaches deny rumors and affirm status quo
Iowa men's basketball defeats Northern Illinois, 103-74, to close out non-conference play
Iowa football prepares to face depleted Tennessee squad in Citrus Bowl
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes face tests in Minnesota, Michigan State to resume Big Ten play
Advertisement

Iowa football notebook | Hawkeye players discuss major decisions while coaches deny rumors and affirm status quo

Ahead of the Citrus Bowl matchup against Tennessee on Jan. 1, 2024, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz ruled out the idea of backup quarterback Marco Lainez seeing reps against the Volunteers.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
December 29, 2023
Iowa+offensive+coordinator+Brian+Ferentz+walks+into+a+press+conference+for+the+2024+Cheez-It+Citrus+Bowl+at+the+Rosen+Plaza+Hotel+in+Orlando%2C+Fla.%2C+on+Friday%2C+Dec.+29%2C+2023.+Ferentz+met+with+members+of+the+media+ahead+of+his+last+game+with+the+Hawkeyes+on+New+Year%E2%80%99s+Day+at+1+p.m.+ET.
Grace Smith
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks into a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Ferentz met with members of the media ahead of his last game with the Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. ET.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Leading up to the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024, Iowa football has had plenty of storylines develop over the past few days, perhaps most notably in the Friday announcement of Hawkeye tight end Luke Lachey returning for a fifth season. 

Despite only playing in three games due to injury, Lachey was a team captain throughout the season and will be a valuable presence in the future. With that lingering question finally resolved, Iowa still has plenty of current topics to address, many of which have been answered in the Sunshine State. 

No Marco Lainez playing time in bowl game 

With Iowa backup quarterback Joe Labas in the transfer portal, first-year signal caller Marco Lainez is now slotted in as the second-string on the depth chart ahead of the bowl game. Hailing from Princeton, New Jersey, Lainez has not taken a snap during the regular season but has seen time running with the second-string in warmups since Iowa’s game against Northwestern on Nov. 4. 

“I felt like Marco had elevated above Joe at that time,” Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said of the decision to give Lainez more reps. “We want to invest the reps in the guys that we think can

help the football team win.” 

However, when asked if Lainez would at least receive a package of plays against the Volunteers, Ferentz was adamant that current starter Deacon Hill would “go the distance” for the Hawkeyes. 

Nick Jackson reaction to eligibility 

The Black and Gold faithful got an extra holiday gift on Christmas day when Brad Heinrichs, CEO of the Iowa SWARM Initiative, announced the NCAA approved of Jackson’s application for an extra year of eligibility. The linebacker’s final season at Virginia was cut short by two games after the season was suspended after a shooting that claimed the lives of three teammates. 

At media availability on Thursday, Jackson said he was surprised to hear the news, but maintained he wasn’t going to rush his decision, adding that he his choice “isn’t all about me, but it impacts a lot of other people, too.” 

Fellow linebacker Jay Higgins, whom Jackson refers to as his “best friend,” announced Tuesday that he would return for another season. Jackson said having Higgins by his side in 2024 will play a “critical” role in his decision-making process. 

“I love having the opportunity to play with Jay,” he said. 

Jermari Harris, others still on the fence 

Similar to Jackson, Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris also needs to made a choice on if he will don the Black and Gold next season. On Friday, Harris said that his announcement would come in the week after the bowl game, but maintained that he isn’t leaning one way or another, but rather depending on his “support system” for advice. 

Hawkeye safety Quinn Schulte and defensive back Sebastian Castro spoke to the media on Thursday, and both reiterated that they have not yet made a decision. For Castro, that choice will come “at most three days” after the matchup against Tennessee. 

“I’ve been telling everyone that regardless of if I stay or go, it’s a win-win situation,” Castro said. “I’ve always wanted to play in the NFL, and to come back to college football, play games and get better … it’s not a bad deal.” 

Kirk Ferentz updates 

While plenty of the Hawkeye faithful have been concerned over who Kirk Ferentz will elect as the next offensive coordinator this offseason, some have grown suspicious over the Iowa head coach’s potential departure westward to take over at the helm for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, who fired their head coach in December. 

Affirming that the pro team has not reached out to him, Kirk Ferentz told reporters to “take rumor off the board.” 

As for the signing of the offensive coordinator, Ferentz said last week that his three phone calls didn’t inherently mean he had interviewed three candidates. On Thursday, he said that the hiring process has been “tabled” during bowl preparation, but added that the choice would be made by ideally the third week of January.
More to Discover
More in 2024 Citrus Bowl
Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle looks at center Cooper Mays during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Tennessee plans to start quarterback Nico Iamaleava — his first career start — after starting quarterback Joe Milton announced he will enter the NFL draft.
Iowa football prepares to face depleted Tennessee squad in Citrus Bowl
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks into a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Ferentz met with members of the media ahead of his last game with the Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. ET.
DITV Sports: Brian Ferentz prepares for final game as Iowa Offensive coordinator
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Parker spoke highly to reporters about Higgins, saying the linebacker makes important in-the-moment calls on the field. “Thats the beauty about having really another coach on the field. And thats what Jay put himself in and thats why hes such a good player.”
DITV Sports: Iowa's Defense prepares for Tennessee's new starting quarterback
More in Featured
Iowa forward Ben Krikke goes up for a shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Arkansas State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
Iowa men's basketball defeats Northern Illinois, 103-74, to close out non-conference play
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke goes in for a layup during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ramblers, 98-69. Stuelke played for 25 minutes.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes face tests in Minnesota, Michigan State to resume Big Ten play
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini speaks with reporters after an Iowa football practice at Celebration High School in Celebration, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Iowa plays Tennessee in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. Ragaini averaged 8.7 yards per reception in the 2023-24 season.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl post-practice interviews
More in Football
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey watches his teammates celebrate a win during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Lachey sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of the game.
'More Work to be Done:' Iowa football tight end Luke Lachey will return to Iowa next season
Iowa center Logan Jones answers a question during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The junior stepped into the role of the center position after previous center Tyler Linderbaum entered the NFL. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke highly about Jones and his entrance into his new role. “I dont know that we have a football player on offense who works harder, who practices harder, whos tougher, whos more committed to the football team.”
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks to media in person for the first time since August
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks out of the room during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Ferentz spoke to reporters about his last game with the Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day, discussing his commitment to the Hawkeyes for the next few days. “My focus has been on our football team and our players and doing my job and getting them ready to play football games and trying to help them be in a position to be successful and win games,” Ferentz said. “So thats where I kept my focus during the season. Thats where Ive kept my focus since October.”
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl player-coordinator press conference
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in