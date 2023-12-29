The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl hosts Topgolf event for Hawkeyes and Volunteers
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeye players discuss major decisions while coaches deny rumors and affirm status quo
Iowa men's basketball defeats Northern Illinois, 103-74, to close out non-conference play
Iowa football prepares to face depleted Tennessee squad in Citrus Bowl
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes face tests in Minnesota, Michigan State to resume Big Ten play
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Luke Lachey announces his return to Hawkeyes

DITV Sports Reporter Max von Gries Breaks down Lachey’s decision to stay with Hawkeye Football.
Byline photo of Max von Gries
Max von Gries, DITV Sports Reporter
December 29, 2023
More to Discover
More in 2024 Citrus Bowl
Tennessee football players compete during an event at Topgolf before the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Hawkeyes and Volunteers match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl hosts Topgolf event for Hawkeyes and Volunteers
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks into a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Ferentz met with members of the media ahead of his last game with the Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. ET.
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeye players discuss major decisions while coaches deny rumors and affirm status quo
Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle looks at center Cooper Mays during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Tennessee plans to start quarterback Nico Iamaleava — his first career start — after starting quarterback Joe Milton announced he will enter the NFL draft.
Iowa football prepares to face depleted Tennessee squad in Citrus Bowl
More in DITV
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks into a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Ferentz met with members of the media ahead of his last game with the Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. ET.
DITV Sports: Brian Ferentz prepares for final game as Iowa Offensive coordinator
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker speaks during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Parker spoke highly to reporters about Higgins, saying the linebacker makes important in-the-moment calls on the field. “Thats the beauty about having really another coach on the field. And thats what Jay put himself in and thats why hes such a good player.”
DITV Sports: Iowa's Defense prepares for Tennessee's new starting quarterback
DITV: Donald Trump Rallies Iowa Caucus Support in Coralville
More in DITV Sports
DITV Sports: Four Hawkeyes Enter Transfer Portal Since Opening
DITV Sports: Four Hawkeyes Enter Transfer Portal Since Opening
DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball Dismantles Bowling Green in front of Sue Bird
DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball Dismantles Bowling Green in front of Sue Bird
Iowa football pplayers and coaches walk onto the field before the Big Ten championship football game between No.18 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes 26-0.
DITV Sports: Iowa football falls to second-ranked Michigan in Big Ten Championship
About the Contributors
Max von Gries, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Maximilian von Gries is a sports reporter for DITV. He is currently a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Recreation Management. He has been with DITV since the beginning of his sophomore year.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in