Linebacker Jay Higgins to forego NFL Draft, return to Iowa next season

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Higgins leads the Power Five this season with 155 tackles. He will play in the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee on Jan. 1.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
December 26, 2023
Iowa+Linebacker+Jay+Higgins+throws+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+No.+25+Iowa+and+Utah+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+2%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Aggies%2C+24-14.+
Cody Blissett
Iowa Linebacker Jay Higgins throws the ball during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.

Hawkeye fans received encouraging news just days ahead of the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee.

Linebacker Jay Higgins announced he will return to Iowa for a fifth season and forego the 2024 NFL Draft. He currently leads the Big Ten and ranks second in the nation with 155 tackles, the fourth most in a single season in Iowa history.

One more season of No. 34 in an Iowa uniform means another year of Higgins’ father, Roy, chanting “Hawk Hawk Hawk.”

Roy is well known among Hawkeye fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. His love for Hawkeye football and his son has exploded this season.

The NCAA approved fellow linebacker Nick Jackson’s waiver for a sixth season, according to SWARM CEO Brad Heinrichs. Jackson’s 2022 season at Virginia was cut short, as the Cavalier’s final two games were canceled after three players died in a shooting. Jackson, who is one of Higgins’ best friends, has not announced if he will return to Iowa for a final season.

One of the biggest concerns coming into this season was whether Iowa could replace the production and leadership of Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell and starting linebacker Seth Benson. Jackson helped Higgins seamlessly fill that void, adding on 99 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and forcing a pair of fumbles.

Iowa fans are also anxiously awaiting decisions from defensive backs Cooper DeJean, Sebastian Castro, and Quinn Schulte. DeJean endured a season-ending injury on Nov. 15 but still won Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year. He is projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by CBS Sports.

Castro had his most productive season yet, garnering Pro Football Focus first-team All-America honors. Schulte, who has worked his way up on Phil Parker’s defense as a walk-on, has years of valuable experience and ranks fourth on the team this season with 60 tackles.

Tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All, who both suffered season-ending injuries, could also return next season but have not disclosed their plans.
