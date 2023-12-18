Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz talks hiring of new offensive coordinator, Cooper DeJean undecided on returning next season

Iowa fans will have to wait until 2024 to learn of the Hawkeyes’ next offensive coordinator.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with the media on Monday and said he has talked to three potential candidates and expects to talk to one more. The head coach said he will not announce a hire until after Iowa plays Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

The head coach said he plans on Brian Ferentz coaching the bowl game but “doesn’t expect him to be here” if he gets hired somewhere else before then. Kirk Ferentz emphasized his foremost thoughts are about the current team and preparing to get Iowa’s 11th win of the season, adding it would be “negligent of [his] duties” if he only focused on who was going to replace his son.

“There’s some strong interest from people that would make a lot of sense that really fit,” Kirk Ferentz said of the OC position.

A few Hawkeye players also spoke with the media on Monday — defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Sebastian Castro and linebacker Jay Higgins — and discussed their future.

DeJean, the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, said he hasn’t decided if he will come back to Iowa next year or declare for the NFL Draft. The unanimous first-team All-American expressed his love for his teammates and coaches and said they are a big reason why the decision is so tough to make.

DeJean will not play in the bowl game, as he suffered a season-ending fibula injury on Nov. 15.

“I’m really not in any sort of rush,” DeJean said of making his decision to return or not. “I’m trying to weigh all my options, talk to as many people as I can. Just to make sure it’s the best decision for me going forward.”

Castro said he has gone “back and forth” on coming back for another season but believes if he returns, it could raise his draft stock. The defensive back, who leads the Hawkeyes with eight pass breakups, admitted that NIL is a “big factor” in his decision.

“Regardless if I stay or don’t stay, it’s going to be money and as much money as I’ve ever seen,” Castro said.

Kirk Ferentz said he and his staff try and give players helpful information and the support they need to make the decision, but “ultimately it’s up to them.”

“It’s like recruiting,” Ferentz said. “We always tell prospects ‘Don’t come here unless you really want to come here.’ It’s not good for anybody if somebody is just 80 percent committed to something.”

Higgins said he wants to decide if he’ll come back before the bowl game but won’t “beat [himself] up about it” if he doesn’t choose until after ringing in the new year with his teammates.

Higgins said he still has to talk to “Hawk, Hawk, Hawk,” referring to his father, Roy Higgins, who is beloved on social media by Hawkeye fans.

Hailing from Indianapolis, Higgins’ 155 tackles are the fourth most in a single season in program history.

“Nothing’s written in stone at the next level. It’s a real cutthroat business at the next level; I think everybody’s aware of that,” Higgins said Monday. “But I like to say it’s a good problem to have — the opportunity to go to the next level, the opportunity to come back. I think there’s good in both decisions.”

The All-American linebacker said it would be “a dream come true” if he and the rest of his teammates with remaining eligibility chose to play with each other for another year.

“I’m sure the Hawk fans would love that,” Higgins said. “But at the end of the day, it’s up to those guys, up to their families.”