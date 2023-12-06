UI’s new campus safety space opening spring 2024

University of Iowa Campus Safety is moving into a second location on the first floor of the University Capitol Center. The new space is optimal for visibility and accessibility for the UI community, officials say.

Construction started on the new location in February 2023 and was substantially completed in September 2023 by local contractor Hodge Construction. The project budget was $935,834.

The Old Capitol Town Center, which houses the new Campus Safety Service Center, is in the process of being fully acquired by UI. UI presented its plan to fully acquire the Old Capitol Town Center in the 10-year master plan which was presented to the Board of Regents in January 2022.

The UI owns 60 percent of the Old Capitol Town Center in conjunction with Hodge Commercial Development including the new Campus Safety space. UI plans to have full ownership by 2025.

This is not the first location Campus Safety has in the center. Campus Safety has a space in 808 the center which is in the basement. This new space is located on the first floor in room 139 UCC, situated next to Student Disability Services and across from the restaurant, Freddy’s.

Campus Safety Chief of Staff Hayley Bruce said finishing touches are being put on the space, such as signage, but the space is already starting to see utilization, and it will open in early spring 2024.

The new space is 3,200 square feet and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bruce said the space will act as a hub for lost and found, fingerprinting services, the UI’s threat assessment team, among other services.

Bruce said the service center is showing success in hosting meetings with interns and the student advisory board.

Community Outreach Interns Ella Brown and Jerad Nylin recently used the community room for a presentation on suicide prevention and 988 signage. 988 is a 24/7 confidential phone support line for people in distress and provides crisis resources.

“When we led that conversation with the administration, it felt good to say this is our space and to have it open to university students,” Nylin said. “I think it’s a great place to do work that is going to be transparent and make a difference in our community.”

Brown said the extra foot traffic in the University Capitol Center gives the space added visibility.

“The other day I was sitting out in our lobby space and just watching how many people walk by and you hardly see that at all downstairs,” Brown said. “I think even people walking by and wondering what this space is just draws attention that we have a space up here.”

Community Outreach Officer Alton Poole said the space shows Campus Safety is listening to students and he hopes that builds trust. Poole said the space serves as an open door for students to step in to ask questions and get resources.

“We can’t learn and grow unless we know the needs of the community and to be continually challenged,” Poole said.