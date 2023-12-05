UI undergraduate student government allocates $18,000 to train new therapy dog

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government voted to pass legislation funding therapy training for the UI Student Care and Assistance’s therapy dog Finn Tuesday night.

Finn, handled by Anna Holbrook, associate director of Student Care and Assistance, will work alongside Wilkie, another therapy dog currently with Student Care and Assistance, to provide mental health services for students in need. Finn’s therapy training is estimated to cost around $18,000 and will be provided by the USG.

Currently, Student Care and Assistance helps provide services for mental health care, medical emergencies, hospitalizations, and more.

Student Care Coordinator Elley Mohling is Wilkie’s handler, and the pair have earned the necessary certification through the American Kennel Club, including Socialization, Training, Activity, Responsibility, or STAR training, and three other certifications.

Holbrook and Mohling said therapy dogs provide students with the ability to feel more comfortable in whatever setting they are in, allowing them to feel more comfortable opening up.

Finn will work alongside Wilkie to provide these services as they arise.