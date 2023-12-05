The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI undergraduate student government allocates $18,000 to train new therapy dog
End of federal funding threatens child care access for 13,000 Iowa children
Iowa men’s wrestler Gabe Arnold impresses with two ranked wins to kick off collegiate career
Iowa men’s basketball’s Ben Krikke proving to be one of college basketball’s most underrated players
Iowa community college enrollment report reveals decrease in online enrollment
Advertisement

UI undergraduate student government allocates $18,000 to train new therapy dog

The dog Finn will now receive the necessary training he needs to work in the Student Care and Assistance program as a certified therapy dog
Byline photo of Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
December 5, 2023
Members+at+University+of+Iowa+Undergrad+Student+Government+attend+meeting+at+the+IMU+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+3%2C+2023.
Kathy Le
Members at University of Iowa Undergrad Student Government attend meeting at the IMU in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government voted to pass legislation funding therapy training for the UI Student Care and Assistance’s therapy dog Finn Tuesday night.

Finn, handled by Anna Holbrook, associate director of Student Care and Assistance, will work alongside Wilkie, another therapy dog currently with Student Care and Assistance, to provide mental health services for students in need. Finn’s therapy training is estimated to cost around $18,000 and will be provided by the USG.

Currently, Student Care and Assistance helps provide services for mental health care, medical emergencies, hospitalizations, and more.

Student Care Coordinator Elley Mohling is Wilkie’s handler, and the pair have earned the necessary certification through the American Kennel Club, including Socialization, Training, Activity, Responsibility, or STAR training, and three other certifications

Holbrook and Mohling said therapy dogs provide students with the ability to feel more comfortable in whatever setting they are in, allowing them to feel more comfortable opening up.

Finn will work alongside Wilkie to provide these services as they arise.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in